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8:39 PM / Wednesday April 8, 2026

8 Apr 2026

STATEMENT FROM NATIONAL NAACP PRESIDENT DERRICK JOHNSON

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Safe at home, part II

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Share Tweet Email Durrell Hospedale | PHL City Council Last Monday, Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke’s package of Safe...

Home and Garden

Corral Clutter with a Mudroom

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Philly NAACP

STATEMENT FROM NATIONAL NAACP PRESIDENT DERRICK JOHNSON

April 8, 2026

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Color Of Money

How AI agents help the ‘Fortune 5 million’ thrive

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Elections

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton wins Democratic primary for US Senate

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SUNrise

cj speaks… The Works of God

April 8, 2026

Share Tweet Email By cj Christians around the world have concluded the 40-day Lenten season of fasting,...

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The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff