Dear NAACP Philadelphia Branch Members,

It is with sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation that I thank you for the confidence you have placed in me by re-electing me as President of the NAACP Philadelphia Branch. I am equally grateful for your support of our entire slate of Officers and Executive Committee Members.

Your vote is more than an expression of confidence in our leadership; it is a renewed commitment to the work, principles, and enduring mission of the NAACP. We recognize the responsibility and trust that come with this election, and we do not take that responsibility lightly.

Those elected will uphold the Constitution and Bylaws of the NAACP and remain steadfast in the history, mission, and values that have guided this great organization for generations. Together, we will continue to stand firmly for civil rights, champion justice and equality, advocate on behalf of those whose voices too often go unheard, and serve as a strong and principled voice for our community.

As we move forward, our commitment is to build upon the work already accomplished, strengthen our Branch, engage our membership, and deepen our relationships throughout Philadelphia. The challenges before us require unity, purpose, and meaningful action. I look forward to working alongside our members, Officers, and Executive Committee to advance the cause of freedom and opportunity for all.

Thank you once again for your trust, your support, and your continued dedication to the NAACP. The strength of this Branch has always been its members. With your continued engagement and collective commitment, we will move forward together—honoring our legacy while building a stronger future.

With gratitude and in service,

Catherine Hicks

President

NAACP Philadelphia Branch