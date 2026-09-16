A centennial of grace: Former Germantown resident Geneva Landers Paige shares her reflections on her life throughout the past century

Geneva Landers Paige, as a young woman, and present day, a proud and blessed centenarian.

(Photo courtesy of The Paige Family)

By Shara Talia Taylor

A few can claim to have celebrated a centennial birthday in the same year that the United States celebrated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Geneva Landers Paige — who just turned 100 — can, and about 140 people celebrated this milestone with her on August 15 — a day before her actual birthday. The attendance of family and friends, many she met over the 70 years she lived in the Germantown, section of Philadelphia, was reflective of how she has touched others.

“Put my faith in God and his commands,” she said was her motto for living. “Treating people well, doing what the Lord asks me to, keeping my faith and trusting in Him.”

Celebrating life

Paige glowed at her party in a knee length long sleeve white lace dress and white sneakers.

“I think that anyone who has made it to be 100 stands out, because not everyone is blessed to become a centenarian,” said her daughter Joyce Lynnette (Lynne) Paige.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020, centenarians in the U.S. accounted for just two out of 10,000 people.

Paige gained favor in her community through her kind demeanor. Guests from all over the country and even the Netherlands attended her party.

“It was just such a surprise that so many thought enough of me,” she said. “I thought at this age that people would have forgotten me.”

Geneva and husband Aubrey Alfonso Paige with their six children.

(Photo courtesy of The Paige Family)

Early life

Paige was born Geneva Landers on August 16, 1926, in Mountain City, Tennessee, to James E. Landers and Beatrice McClanahan Landers.

Paige’s father also lived a long life, passing away at 103.

“I guess I have his genes,” she said, smiling.

Paige said she did not exercise much, but rarely drank, never smoked, and raised six children, which kept her moving.

She was raised by her grandparents Peter and Lillie Landers after her parents separated. Her grandmother taught her the Bible and she was baptized Baptist. Her faith continued throughout her life.

Young Geneva moved to Wilcoe, West Virginia to be with her father, who worked as a coal miner. She later moved to Germantown with family. She attended Germantown High School for about a year, and was part of an after-school program that allowed her to work at Alden Park Manor apartments for pay, and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She lived on Duval Street, where she met her future husband, Aubrey Alfonso Paige, one of the most significant events in her life.

Geneva returned to West Virginia to finish high school, while Aubrey Paige joined the Navy and left for World War II. She graduated and returned to Germantown. She had several jobs then, including working as an elevator operator at Alden Park Manor, while attending night school at Philadelphia’s Berean Institute for clerical certification. She reconnected with Aubrey Paige, when he came home from WWII, after writing to her while away.

“They used to canoe down the Wissahickon Creek,” daughter Lynne said about their courtship.

Geneva remembered how handsome her husband was then.

Geneva and husband Aubrey Alfonso Paige

(Photo courtesy of The Paige Family)

“He had broad shoulders and all that,” she said. “I was young and enjoyed it.”

They married, bought their own home on Duval Street, and later welcomed six children: Deborah, Sharon, Lynne, Darlene, Aubrey Jr. and Kim. Paige stayed home with her children while they were young, and later worked at a factory on Price Street.

“I just remember Dad piling us in the car, because he would make dinner for her, and we would all go down there,” Lynne said. “She would eat and we would play in the yard.”

Paige and her husband welcomed visitors often to their home.

“The guys loved talking to my husband,” Paige said.

Lynne said her mother was young, easy to talk to, and young gentlemen thought she was warm and pretty, and welcomed advice from her husband.

Paige later accepted a position with the City of Philadelphia in the tax assessment office and retired after 20 years. Following her husband’s death in October 2000, after 53 years of marriage, she moved with her daughter Kim to Lower Gwynedd Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where she still resides. Today she is a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spring House.

Life challenges and victories

Paige has lived through challenging times in the history of the United States. She was fortunate enough to avoid Smallpox, while losing family members to the illness. She lived through segregation in the South and racially separated times in Philadelphia. According to Temple University Libraries website, “Although racial segregation was not as institutionalized in Philadelphia as it was in the American South, segregation was practiced all across the city.”

Paige recalled the separation in theaters and transportation in Philadelphia. She also remembers the efforts of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks for change. She was excited when former President Barack Obama was elected as the first Black president of the United States, and remembers fondly when former Vice President Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to serve as Vice President under former President Joe Biden. Additionally, she survived having COVID twice.

Geneva Paige at her 100th birthday celebration.

(Photo courtesy of The Paige Family)

Sports

Paige celebrated the victories of Philadelphia sports teams.

“My husband liked baseball and football, so I would watch the games with him,” she said.

She felt great when the Phillies won the World Series Championship in 1980 and 2008 and when the Philadelphia Eagles won their very first Super Bowl in 2018.

“She was more than great,” Lynne said about the Eagles. “She was cheering them on, jumping up and down when they won.”

Favorite pastimes

Paige enjoyed visiting the flagship John Wanamaker Store, while working in Center City, Philadelphia. She came home almost every day with a blue Wanamaker’s bag.

“Every day at lunchtime, that’s where I would be,” she said.

Today, Paige likes sitting outside observing and listening to nature but mostly enjoys eating ice cream and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She continues to be treasured by her loved ones and makes an impact on others today.