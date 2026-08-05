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1:33 AM / Wednesday August 5, 2026

5 Aug 2026

Delaware County’s Office of Services for the Aging seeking individuals for AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program

August 5, 2026 Category: Seniors, Suburban News Posted by:

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Delaware County’s Office of Services for the Aging (COSA) is calling on residents to make a difference by mentoring and tutoring children who need guidance, support, and a caring adult through the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program.

The program, sponsored nationally by AmeriCorps Seniors and locally by COSA, is open to individuals 55 and older who want to help children achieve their full potential.

Volunteers can help guide students to higher academic achievement, care for infants and young children, and serve as role models for those with exceptional needs. Interactions take place in schools, childcare centers, and Head Start programs.

Foster grandparents provide the type of comfort and encouragement that can set a child on a path toward success. AmeriCorps Seniors also report better health and longevity through service, as well as meaningful new relationships within their community.

Be the change you wish to see in the world and help make a child’s day brighter by donating your time, experience, and wisdom as a foster grandparent in Delaware County.

Interested in being a foster grandparent?

AmeriCorps Seniors service provides tangible benefits for volunteers, including a tax-free stipend up to $640 a month, transportation assistance, training opportunities, paid time off (sick, vacation, holidays, etc.), and community recognition.

Orientation is scheduled to begin in late August, although the program is ongoing. Participants must be available at least 15 hours per week.

Seniors interested in joining the program can contact Alisha Freeman at: (610) 490-1498 or [email protected], or visit the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program website at: www.americorps.gov/serve/americorps-seniors/americorps-seniors-foster-grandparent-program for more information.

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