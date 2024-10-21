Why prioritizing your health and maximizing wellness matters

BPT

Do you put wellness visits and health screenings at the top of your to-do list? Unfortunately, many Americans don’t. Aflac’s 2024 Wellness Matters Survey revealed 3 in 5 Americans avoid common recommended health screenings, up 20% from last year.

The numbers are even higher for younger Americans. The survey found 84% of millennials and 82% of Gen Z delay health and wellness screenings, despite saying they frequently or always worry about their physical and mental health. And 42% of Hispanic Americans reported that language remains a barrier for understanding their medical needs and health insurance.

How important are wellness visits and screenings?

Seeing your doctor regularly is crucial. It helps establish a baseline – often using vital checks like blood pressure – for how you’re doing when everything is fine. This provides a basis for comparison.

Checkups also provide opportunities to ask questions and get recommendations for screenings. Your health care provider can advise you on preventive measures to help keep illnesses at bay, and they may help catch warning signs for health conditions that are more treatable when caught early.

Many young people are skipping these routine visits, thinking that getting sick is something that becomes more common with age. But as Aflac Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary Tom Morey, who in his twenties had an unexpected illness that compromised his quality of life for two years, says, “That’s when I learned that percentages don’t really mean much when it is happening to you.”

More than half (56%) of Wellness Matters Survey respondents who received a cancer diagnosis said they found out after a regularly scheduled cancer screening or routine exam, yet they were more likely to have avoided common health screenings – underscoring their importance. Forty percent of Hispanic Americans who received a cancer diagnosis reported being diagnosed during a regularly scheduled cancer screening (versus 30% of non-Hispanics and 24% of African Americans), according to the survey.

The Wellness Matters Survey also found many younger Americans use convenience care instead of regular appointments with a primary physician, with 70% of Gen Z and 67% of millennials primarily using urgent care or the emergency room – which is much more expensive.

The truth is, wellness visits and screenings save time – by helping avoid illness – and money you might have spent on treatments for conditions that could have been prevented or addressed earlier.

Overcoming barriers to preventive care

Survey respondents listed several reasons for delaying wellness visits, including “feeling fine.” Others noted that they were concerned about missing work, the costs of a wellness visit and, for Hispanics, an existing language barrier.

You don’t need an appointment because you “feel fine.” While this is a common argument for many younger Americans, many health care plans cover wellness visits because they’re effective in maintaining your health, preventing future issues and catching health concerns before they become serious.

You’re worried about missing work. Check with your employer for policies on health checkups and screenings. You may find many employers want employees to take a proactive approach to their health – rather than waiting until you’re sick and missing more work days. You may also be able to find health clinics or telehealth opportunities with more flexible hours, and can use retail health clinics for services like vaccinations.

You’re not sure you can afford it. Consult your insurance provider to learn about what’s covered in your health insurance plan. Many plans cover wellness visits, health screenings and vaccinations at least in part.

Language barriers keep you from wellness visits. You can bring a trusted friend or family member to appointments. Health care providers receiving federal funds (including those treating Medicare or Medicaid patients) are required by law to provide interpreters for patients who ask ahead of appointments, and others may offer interpreters as a courtesy.

Tips for maximizing checkups

Wellness visits are separate from doctor visits addressing a sickness or an injury. In addition to physical exams, these visits focus on preventive care, such as screenings. Consider the following tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before your appointment:

Gather your family health history.

Note past surgeries, health issues, allergies and vaccinations.

Bring a list of medications and supplements you take, including dosage.

Prepare questions for your doctor.

During your appointment:

Ask if there’s an online patient portal to access your information. If not, keep your own detailed health records.

Ask about recommended health screenings.

Tip: Schedule your annual exam by making your appointment at the same time each year, such as your birthday month.

Coverage matters

Maximize your health care coverage by getting to know your plan, and consider supplemental insurance to provide an additional layer of financial protection for individuals and families in the event of a serious accident or illness. Learn more about the Aflac Wellness Matters Survey, the importance of preventive care and health care tips at Aflac.com/WellnessMatters.

