A classic end…of sorts

Delaware players’ celebration on field after win

The final game of the HBCU One Philly Classic was a tale of two halves.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

Photos: Webster Riddick

Compared to last year’s effort against Delaware State in the HBCU One Philly Classic at Lincoln Financial Field on October 31, Norfolk State — especially on offense — played much better, scoring more points and holding the lead for most of the game.

But in the end, the final result of the Battle of former Philadelphia Eagles was the same as Desean Jackson’s Del State Hornets defeated Michael Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans in what could only be considered a heartbreaker for the team.

Delaware coach DeSean Jackson

The Hornets scored 20 unanswered points in the game’s final 20 minutes, including a game-winning 33-yard field goal with time running out to steal a 36-33 win over the Spartans in an atmosphere that had all the pomp and pageantry of an HBCU Homecoming weekend. With a crowd of 32,567, the game had the second-highest attendance of any HBCU game last weekend, according to conference records.

With the game tied 33-33 with over a minute left, Norfolk State faced a second and 15 from its own 19 when Da’ Jean Golmond completed a short pass to senior wide receiver Elyjah Mitchell who got a jarring hit from Delaware State defensive back Phillip Dunnam. Mitchell fumbled the ball, which was recovered by sophomore linebacker Ryan Brown at the Norfolk State 15 to set up Patrick Fisher-Butler’s 35-yard field goal with three seconds left.

Delaware players tie the game

Delaware State improved their record to 5-4, (1-1 in the MEAC) while Norfolk State now falls to 4-5 (0-2 in the MEAC).

Norfolk State had two 17-point leads and seemed to be in control of the game, but because of mistakes, Delaware State stayed within striking distance.

“It was a tough loss, and we had every opportunity to win that game, and obviously we didn’t. It’s always tough when it goes that way,” Vick said. “I know that when you have a 17-point lead, you have to find a way to finish it. Finishing is the most important thing and we didn’t do that.”

Meanwhile, the resilient Hornets started the game trailing 17-0 for most of the first half before scoring 10 unanswered points near the end of the second quarter. In the second half, Delaware State was down by 17 again with 7:41 left.

Miss Delaware State, Miss Norfolk State, with legendary Sixers great Allen Iverson

Norfolk State dominated the game for 27:58 of the first half. The Spartans got a 32-yard field goal by junior kicker Marco Perry, an eight-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jaylyn Daniels and an 11-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Golmond (25-of-35 for 248 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions) to wide receiver Kam’ryn Thomas.

Norfolk had another opportunity to put points on the board late in the first half and possibly put themselves in a position to end the competitive portion of the game.

On Delaware State’s possession after the Spartans touchdown, starting quarterback Ui Ale fumbled the ball after he was hit by Norfolk State’s senior linebacker Rontravious Perry and Spartans senior defensive end Jeremiah Henry recovered the ball at the Delaware State 19-yard line.

Norfolk coach Mike Vick’s team is struggling.

After Norfolk went three and out, Perry’s attempt at a 39-yard field goal went wide left. That miss was the tonic the Hornets needed to end the first half on a good note.

First, Norfolk State was penalized for pass interference which moved the ball from the Delaware State 16 to the 31.

From there, Jackson replaced Ale with redshirt-senior Marqui Adams and it worked for the rest of the game because his heroics down the stretch put the Hornets in the winner’s circle.

Delaware quarterback Marqui Adam rushing.

Playing in his fifth year with the Hornets, Adams accounted for 312 of Del. State’s 323 yards (243 passing and 69 rushing) total offense. He threw four touchdown passes.

“Down 17-zero, I told my guys we were going to never lose this game, said Adams, who missed all of last year with a torn ACL. “We’re still good whether we were down 21 or 28. We were going to win somehow, some way. It’s about having trust and keeping our energy high.

Adams completed the six-play, 79-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylyn Terzado that cut the Norfolk State lead to 17-7 with 2:09 left in the half.

Delaware State band and dancers.

The end of the first half got even better for Delaware State when Norfolk State kick returner Quali Price fumbled the ball and the Hornets recovered. Four plays later, Fisher-Butler’s 35-yard field goal cut the lead to seven.

It was a huge shift in momentum for the Hornets.

“That field goal was an energy booster,” Jackson said. “We came into halftime feeling good about ourselves and we said we were going to do a good job. We just turned it around. We kept fighting.”

Early in the third quarter, Del. State found themselves in another double-digit after losing 18-yards on a bad snap on a punt. Five plays later, Golman hit wide receiver Jason Wonodi for a 23-yard touchdown pass to push the lead up to 24-10.

But the Hornets bounced back on their next possession when Adams hit senior wide receiver Terrence Rone for a 40-yard touchdown pass to cut the Norfolk State lead to 24-16.

Delaware State fans

On the two-point conversion, Norfolk State’s Nasir Bashir recovered a Delaware State fumble and went the length of the field to add two points for Norfolk State to increase the lead to 26-16 with 7:41 left in the third.

The Spartans followed up the two-point conversion score with a six-play, 73-yard drive that was capped by a three-yard run by freshman running back Ravon Moore with 5:24 left in the third.

But the last five minutes of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter belonged to Delaware State with a pair of field goals from Fisher-Butler and two touchdown passes from Adams.