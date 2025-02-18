…And now, the party…

On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles fans came from around the city, state, and country to pay tribute during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade.

By Denise Clay-Murray

One thing that everyone should have noticed when the Philadelphia Eagles took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX is that Eagles fans travel.

If you didn’t know better, you’d have thought that the Caesars Superdome was Lincoln Financial Field with the number of green-clad attendees there to watch the Eagles defeat the Chiefs and become the Super Bowl champs.

It was the same last Friday during the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade. Dionne Golden came up from Virginia and met her friend Kim Smith in Wilmington to go to the parade together. On her train into Wilmington from Virginia, she connected with Eagles fans from North Carolina and Florida who were on their way to the parade.

As a Delaware native living in Washington Commanders country, she made plans to come to the parade even before the game was played, she said.

“I kept telling everybody that I’m planning for this,” Golden said. “They were like, ‘You guys didn’t even win.’ I just knew we were going to win. So, I’ve been preparing for this parade weeks before the Super Bowl. I’m looking forward to the excitement, the fun…We won the Super Bowl.”

While some came in from out of town for the festivities, many people had been camped out in front of the Art Museum as early as Thursday afternoon to see the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the flock of Eagles who won it.

When the Eagles held their last Super Bowl victory parade in 2018, Lisa Sanders and Eric McClellan of Southwest Philadelphia got there at 4 a.m. and weren’t as close to the Art Museum steps as they wanted to be.

This time around, they were there on Thursday afternoon before the parade and stayed overnight.

“We wanted to be able to see this parade up close and personal, especially when they came up here to talk,” Sanders said. “We were here in 2018, but we weren’t able to get this close.”

SEPTA got a workout as subways, buses and regional rail trains filled with parade-goers made their way to Broad Street and the Philadelphia Art Museum to give a universal thank you to the team. Whistles were blown, signs — some you can share in a family newspaper and some you cannot — were held up and beer cans were thrown, one of which hit Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman in the head and led him to proclaim, “I bleed for this city!” once the team reached the Art Museum.

There was even a roast pig wearing the jersey number of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Buses carrying the team left Lincoln Financial Field and headed north on Broad Street toward the Art Museum. Many of the players came out onto the street and mingled with the crowd.

Once they reached the Art Museum, the crowd heard from elected officials including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker before hearing from some of the men of the hour, MVP Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver A.J. Brown and coach Nick Sirianni.

Winning the Super Bowl allowed the MVP to finally visit a city landmark, Hurts said.

“You know, I told myself that when I got drafted that I wouldn’t come to the ‘Rocky’ steps until I won a championship,” Hurts said. “And now we’re here.”

While the team played and won the game, it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the team’s 12th Man, the Eagles fan base, Sirianni said.

“This team is special,” he said. “We can’t be great without the greatness of others, and that certainly applies to our fans.”

In a city that will soon be hosting the World Cup soccer tournament, the Major League Baseball All-Star game, and the nation’s 250th anniversary, the Eagles’ achievement and the parade celebrating it shows why Philadelphia is so special, State Sen. Jordan Harris (D-186th Dist.) said.

It’s no accident that the world will be paying us a visit soon, he said.

“World class cities have world class teams, and the Eagles are a world class team in a world class city,” Harris said.