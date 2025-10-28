At the half…

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

As the Philadelphia Eagles go into their bye week, they played their most complete game of the season in defeating the New York Giants.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

If Sunday’s game was any indication, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive struggles including a shaky running game and wide receivers grousing about not getting enough touches, seem to be on their way out.

The Eagles’ convincing 38-20 win over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field was no doubt the best and most balanced performance of the 2025 season by an offense that’s had its share of ups and downs.

“Offensively, I would say this is our best of the game of the year for sure,” said Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who caught two touchdown passes.

On the ground, running back Saquon Barkley had his first 100-yard rushing game since last January’s NFC Championship game. The former Penn State star set the tone of the game with an electrifying 65-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game.

“We came out and we did some different things that we hadn’t done before, and Saquon hit it with a full head of steam,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “Those guys blocked it up front and took it the same. We just want to have that balance, want to be able to utilize every piece of what we have, whether that’s in the spread, whether that’s under center, however it is 12 personnel, 11 personnel, 21, 13, just being able to go out there and present these different things and have variations off of it.”

Before leaving the game with a groin injury late in the third quarter, Barkley gained 150 yards on 14 carries. He also caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. As a team, the Eagles rushed 276 yards and also got a 100-yard rushing performance from backup Tank Bigsby, who gained 104 yards on just nine carries.

“I think the [offensive] line did a really good job of dominating up front and creating space for us,” Barkley said after the game. “It was cool to see Tank make some big plays. I’ve never been part of a game with two 100-yard running backs.”

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Even without starting wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was nursing a hamstring injury, Hurts had another outstanding performance in the passing game. He completed 15-of-20 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns, including two touchdown passes to tight end Dallas Goedert. He finished the game with a quarterback rating of 141.5.

“We like that balance. We’ve had a lot of success with that balance that we were able to have today,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Anytime you run for over 200 yards, that’s a good feeling. A tough feeling for the other side and a good feeling for us when you can control the game like that. To get out of a second-and-31 with a 35-yard carry, that was huge, and it was a good run and good blocking up front.”

Over the last two weeks, the Eagles’ offense has broken out under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who has been a target of criticism by more than a few fans and observers for the team’s inconsistency on offense.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Hurts had his best passing of the season when he completed 18-of-22 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He finished that game with a perfect 158.3 rating. Hurts was the first quarterback this season to have a perfect quarterback rating.

Hurts said the offense is still a work in progress and is looking to get better with each game under Patullo’s guidance.

“Well, we’re always in this process of becoming, it’s the reality of it,” Hurts said. “The goal is to be playing your best ball at the end of the season, and there’s a process that you have to go through to get that. There are going to be tests along the way, but you have to embrace those challenges as they come … the best is yet to come.”

The Eagles will spend Week 9 bye week resting up and preparing for their matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Nov. 10. You can catch that game on 6ABC, starting at 8 p.m.