Award-winning photographer’s Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory on display for Black History Month

Photographer Webster Riddick holds up two of his Eagles pictures.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

By Napoleon F. Kingcade

Last Sunday evening, many Philadelphia Eagles fans couldn’t bring themselves to watch this year’s Super Bowl game. The brutal reality of the Eagles not repeating as Super Bowl champions left many fans trying to forget a disappointing 2025-26 season.

Still, many turned out on February 3 to attend a Black History Month presentation at the Torresdale branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia featuring Webster Riddick, an award winning, local sports photographer, hundreds of his wonderful photos of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory on February 9, 2025 and shots of historic sites in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“While I stayed in New Orleans, I covered the Super Bowl game and I attended the French Quarters, the Media Center, Bourbon Street, Mardi Gras, Jackson Square, the St. Louis Cathedral, the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Mother’s Restaurant and I went on a bus ride on an Alligator Tour,” Riddick said during the presentation. “It was not only about the Super Bowl game, but all aspects of New Orleans. Around the city, you have the French people, the Caribbean folks, the African Americans and the Indians all mixed together in New Orleans. When I visit different cities, I like to visit different parts of that city and find out what that city is known and famous for.”

Eagles executes Tush Push against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2025.

Photo: Webster Riddick

Riddick, a photographer for almost 30 years, said he was grateful for the opportunity to obtain press credentials for last year’s Super Bowl. It was the second time in three years that he covered the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first time was in 2023 in Glendale, Arizona when Kansas City defeated Philadelphia 38-35 in a thrilling comeback.

“I went to Super Bowl (LVII) in 2023, and I figured I could maybe go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, even though the Eagles were playing against a different Kansas City Chiefs team,” Riddick said. “It was terrible when we lost the game the first time. But this time, I was hoping the Eagles would win this game against Kansas City. Once they did, I was very happy. The Eagles’ victory made me feel extremely fortunate that I was selected to cover the game. You work so hard covering the games during the season and capturing the Eagles at home. When the Eagles made the playoffs, it was terrific. But then they made it into the Big Game and went to the Super Bowl. That was fantastic. Going to the Super Bowl game and being part of the team and being part of Philadelphia and sharing that experience was unbelievable.”

Eagles fans celebrate 2025 Super Bowl victory outside the Super Dome. Photo: Webster Riddick

“Just going down to New Orleans and being part of the atmosphere was unbelievable,” he said. “Being in the Superdome, there were a lot of Eagles fans there, the crowds were incredible.”

Riddick said despite not being able to take pictures on the field at the Superdome, he was still able to use his 600 mm camera and zoom to capture some great shots of the players from a high level.

“I was working upstairs in a media suite with a few other photographers,” he said. “Only media representatives like the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated and a few international news people were allowed to cover the Super Bowl on the football field.”

Riddick said after the game was over and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, many members of the media were allowed to talk and interview the players. While standing outside in the football lobby, he was able to take pictures of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, defensive end Brandon Graham, head coach Nick Sirianni and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Following the game, Riddick spoke briefly with Jalen Hurts, and he captured pictures of Jeffrey Lurie hugging the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“When I [saw] Jalen Hurts after the game celebrating the Super Bowl victory on the field, he was with his wife and mother,” Riddick said. “Then I saw Jeffrey Lurie hugging the Vince Lombardi Trophy. That whole experience seemed like a dream. It was just totally awesome.”

This was Riddick’s ninth lecture at the Torresdale Library, and he looks forward to giving more. After his event, he gave thanks to all his family and friends who came out in the snowy weather to give him their support.

A special thank you was also to Torresdale Library manager Ann Hornbach for allowing Riddick to hold his lecture there.

I think it was an honor that they came out to see me present my event about the Eagles winning the Super Bowl in New Orleans,” Riddick said. “I truly appreciate each and every one of them for giving me that great and warm support.”