Boots on the Ground

Jaron Ennis fighting Uisma Lima.

Photo: Webster Riddick

Jaron “Boots” Ennis destroyed Uisma Lima with a first-round knockout and sent a message to the boxing world.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

Coming into this past weekend, Philadelphia sports fans were in a foul mood after watching the Philadelphia Phillies get eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series and seeing the Philadelphia Eagles get blasted by their hated archrival, the New York Giants, on Thursday night football.

But two days, one minute and 58 seconds later, rising super welterweight (154 pounds) contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis gave the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly affection a little something to smile about through the power of his fists.

In a devastating first-round technical knockout of Uisma Lima Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia, Ennis (35-0, 31 knockouts) not only added another championship belt — he is now the interim World Boxing Association junior middleweight title — he also gave another brutal demonstration of his boxing skills.

But Ennis, who was making his debut at the 154 junior middleweight division, also sent an emphatic message that he is willing to take on the best fighters in the sport, most notably, unbeaten World Boxing Council interim champion Vergil Ortiz, who has a Nov. 8 fight against veteran junior middleweight contender Erickson Lima.

Ennis knocks down Lima.

Photo: Webster Riddick

“I sent a big message, and ya’ll know who I want next, ya’ll know what time it is,” Ennis told the DAZN’s Chris Mannix immediately after the fight. “I want Vergil Ortiz. …everybody at 154 can get it. One-fifty-four is my division. One-fifty-four is mine.”

That also list includes names like Xander Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) and WBC and World Boxing Organization junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 14 KOs).

Ennis said his goal is to clean out the junior middleweight division and become the undisputed champion. He said he will take on all comers, even if Ortiz loses his fight to Lima.

“It don’t matter, I’m on tour right now, bring me whoever you want,” Ennis said as he looked over at his promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Promotions, during the post-flight press conference. “I’ll take on the winner (of Ortiz and Lima) or the belts. I’m trying to be undisputed and collect these belts.”

Hearn said after Ennis’s decisive victory that the next fight for the 28-year-old North Philadelphia native is going to be against Ortiz. He said that Ennis signed an agreement with Oscar De la Hoya and Ed Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions during the summer.

Eddie Hearn, the promoter, Jaron Ennis and Ennis’s father Bozy Ennis.

Photo: Webster Riddick

Last week, Hearn said he talked to Gomez last week and was told that after Ortiz’s fight against Lima in November that Ennis and Ortiz would possibly sometime in January or February of 2026 in Las Vegas.

“We give [Golden Boy Promotions] the benefit of the doubt, and I know (De la Hoya) wants to make great fights, but we are desperate for that fight because we are desperate to give American boxing super fights of two pound-for-pound guys in their prime. Not two guys in their late 30s, not guys who are coming to the end of their career. Two guys in their absolute prime,” Hearn said.

“If everybody is true to their word, you will see Boots against Ortiz in early 2026.”

Even as the politics of boxing is taking place outside of the ring, the one thing you have to say about Ennis inside the ring is that he is getting better and better. He has a knack for quickly figuring out his opponents and then taking them out.

Shortly before the fight against Lima, Ennis’s father and trainer, Derek “Bozy” Ennis, instructed his son to take his opponent out immediately. He said his son can adjust to his opponent in the ring.

“Boots has always been better at everything,” Bozy Ennis said. “Nothing changes. It’s according to who he’s fighting. If you see him fight somebody like (Ortiz) or the top guys, you’ll see him go to another level. It’s who’s in front of him.”

“I told him to make a statement tonight. I said make a statement and take (Lima), and he did that,” Bozy Ennis said.

Boots has always been about the work he puts in the gym. He will probably take a short break but will be back in the gym to work on his game.

“I feel like I can always get better and prove it in any aspect of the boxing game,” Ennis said. “That’s my goal is to get better and better and to keep listening to my team.”