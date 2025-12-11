Free Falling

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs with the ball during the second half an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Monday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers showed the good, the bad and the ugly. Mostly the ugly.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

After his team’s third straight devastating loss on national TV, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to be the subject of the most intense criticism of his career from fans and media alike.

Unfortunately, after committing a career-high five turnovers, (four interceptions, and one fumble) in the Eagles’ 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s something that he’s going to have to take until he takes the field next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For the game, Hurts completed 21-of-40 passes for 240 yards and a quarterback rating of 31.2, and those four interceptions.

Oddly enough, Hurts became the first player since 1978 NFL to commit two turnovers on one play when he was intercepted by Chargers lineman Da ’ Shawn Hand, who fumbled the ball on his return. Hurts somehow got it back, but when he tried to secure the ball, he lost it, and the ball fell out of his hands and was recovered by Los Angeles.

It was that kind of night for Hurt, who had committed seven turnovers in the last two games. All he could do it take responsibility for the role he played in this loss.

“As frustrating as the night was, we had an opportunity to win in the end. I had the ball in my hands driving down the field, having everything on our terms … I didn’t bring it home,” Hurts said.

When the Eagles took possession of the ball for their first possession of overtime, it looked like Hurts was going to put his team in position to get the game-winning touchdown. He drove the Eagles to the Chargers 31-yard line thanks to a couple of big passes to Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, whose 17-yard pass put the ball at the Chargers’ 17.

But on first and 10, Hurts’ pass intended for Jahan Dotson was tipped by cornerback Cam Hart and into the hands of backup safety Tony Jefferson to end the game with a win for the Chargers.

“It’s never just on one person,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Ultimately, (Hurts) has the ball in his hands, and I know he’ll wear a lot of that and own that. But I’ve got to do a better job of helping him in those scenarios. … Obviously, you never want to turn the ball over. We’ve been pretty good at that. Tonight was uncharacteristic of ourselves.”

Throughout the game, I felt like Hurts was, at times, trying too hard to force passes into tight coverage, and there were also times that he had trouble finding openings in the Chargers’ defense and missed some open receivers on first and second reads.

That’s something he needs to work on with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. But the coaches need to come up with ways to put Hurts in a better position to succeed in this current offensive system.

To be honest, Hurts wasn’t the only one who had a bad game. Patullo and Sirianni didn’t do a good job of utilizing the running game enough , despite having success with it in the second half.

In the second quarter, Hurts completed a two-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown, but the play was nullified because of a holding penalty on left tackle Jordan Mailata. The Eagles had to settle for a field goal.

Running back Saquon Barkley had his second 100-yard game since the NFC Championship when he gained 122 yards on 20 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown on the tush-push formation that gave the Eagles (8-5) their first lead in the game at 16-13.

But the Eagles didn’t stick with it for the rest of the game, including overtime.

On the Birds ‘ next possession after Barkley’s big touchdown, Hurts found a wide-open Brown, but the ball that was thrown slightly above his head caromed off the receiver’s hand and into the hands of Cam Hart. He also dropped a pass in the endzone “on a fade route.”

“I’m more than capable of making that grab,” Brown said. “I pride myself on making those tough catches.”

With Hurts’s performance on MNF, the heat on him will be turned up a notch higher and you will no doubt hear the team’s fans on sports talk radio and social media, some of whom, will call for his benching in favor of backup Tanner McKee.

For Hurts, this is the latest round of adversity that he’s had to deal with during his time in Philly, and he will no doubt find a way to take his game to another level. His teammates still believe in him.

“In my opinion, when we got the ball back in overtime and I got Jalen Hurts as my quarterback, I got all the confidence that we’re going to win that football game,” Barkley said. “But sometimes it just doesn’t work.”

The Eagles have a chance to break what’s become a three-game losing streak when the Las Vegas Raiders bring their 2-11 record to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with former Eagle Kenny Pickett under center. You can catch the action on Fox-29 beginning at 1 p.m.