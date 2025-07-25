Hey Now! He’s An All-Star

Although Major League Baseball might not agree, Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez is having an all-star season.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez plays during a baseball game Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday Sun

I don’t know if Philadelphia Phillies left-hander pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (9-2, 2.40 ERA) was really that upset about being snubbed for last week’s All-Star Game.

But after swinging and missing at Sanchez pitches for all nine innings, the Boston Red Sox, the first team he faced after the All-Star break, must have felt he was taking his frustrations about the snub out on them.

On Tuesday, Sanchez pitched a complete game with only one run allowed,12 strikeouts, and no walks against a Boston team that is the best-hitting team in baseball against left-handed pitching.

In front of a sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies came away with a 4-1 win over the Red Sox because of Sanchez’s mesmerizing performance on the mound. It was the third complete game of his career.

“(Sanchez) had great movement on his fastball. He threw strikes, 71 percent strikes. His change-up was dominant,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “It was just a fantastic performance.”

He finished the game with 106 pitches and showed no signs of fatigue. When he struck out Red Sox right fielder Rob Refsnyder, he threw his fist in the air in celebration and then came back for the ninth inning. Refsnyder homered off Sanchez in the fourth inning.

“He got me, he homered off me and I got him twice,” Sanchez said through an interpreter after the game. “That’s why I showed some emotion.”

Even as Sanchez faced the Boston hitters for a third and fourth time, he seemed to get stronger with every pitch. He struck out the side in the sixth inning, and in the ninth inning, he struck out the last two batters he faced.

“His change-up gets better,” Thomson said. “His arm speed, the more reps he gets with it. He gets better command; there’s a little more movement. He’s one of the rare guys with the third time through, he gets better.

For that ninth inning, Thomson said he had no hesitation in letting Sanchez come out to get the game’s last three outs.

“He’s a determined guy, he wants to get it done, and he wants to finish,” Thomson said. “He doesn’t like coming out of games; he doesn’t like coming out in the middle of an inning. He wants to finish it. If he’s in trouble, he wants to get himself out of trouble. He’s grown up a lot in the last couple of years.”

Sanchez’s performance overshadowed solo home runs from Phillies designated hitter. Kyle Schwarber, an RBI single from right fielder Nick Castellanos, and another run scored on a catcher’s interference call on Bryce Harper’s attempted steal of home after winning Monday’s game in extra innings on a similar call.

As Harper was storming down the third base line to home plate, Red Sox Carlos Narvaez stepped in front of Phillies hitter Brandon Marsh in an attempt to keep the run from scoring. Homeplate umpire Edwin Jimenez immediately called a catcher’s balk to allow the run. The replay showed that Harper would have stolen home without the umpire’s call.

But this night belongs to Sanchez, who is really emerging as an ace alongside Zack Wheeler. In his last six starts, he has allowed no more than one run. He is emerging as a serious candidate for the National League Cy Young Award.

“It’s growth. It’s a great job by player development, our pitching coaching staff. (Sanchez) is an unbelievable guy,” Thomson said.

If he can keep this up for the rest of the season, Sanchez is going to get more than his share of votes. More importantly, he is going to boost the Phillies’ chances to go far in the postseason.