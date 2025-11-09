Homecoming

Delaware State players celebrate their win.

Photo by Webster Riddick

When former Philadelphia Eagles Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson came into Lincoln Financial Field as coaches, they were taking a familiar field under unfamiliar circumstances.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

In the Bible, the parable of the Prodigal Son tells the story of a child that made some big mistakes, left home, and was greeted with open arms when he realized his mistake, came home and made amends.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson could probably relate to that story regarding their time in Philadelphia.

I still remember going to the 2009 press conference when the Eagles announced they were signing Vick to a contract with the team shortly after he finished his time in federal prison for dogfighting. Protestors met me and the other gathered media at the gates of the Nova Care Complex with signs saying such things as, “Vick’s an Eagle, Hide Your Beagle.”

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson and Norfolk State’s head coach Michael Vick meet after the game.

Photo by Webster Riddick

But over time, Vick’s success on the field, and his anti-dogfighting work off the field, helped him win over Eagles fans. He also gave back to the community by lending his name to a number of charitable causes.

Vick’s friend and favorite receiving target DeSean Jackson’s Philadelphia experience started out a little differently. Jackson was an outstanding receiver for the team, but he was judged by some fans and the media for the company he kept, some of whom were perceived to have criminal ties, and considered a diva and a malcontent.

The Grand Chapter Kappa Alpha PSI Fraternity gave checks to Delaware State and Norfolk State Universities.

Photo by Webster Riddick

But last Thursday, both men stepped back onto the turf of Lincoln Financial Field as coaches and mentors to young men like themselves as Vick and his Norfolk State Spartans took on Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets.

The game was still a triumphant homecoming for two former teammates who are using the wealth of their vast experience as players to mentor and coach young players at historically Black colleges and universities.

For Vick, who was met by protests when he first came to town, coming back to the Linc as a coach was a meaningful experience.

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson with his son and players.

Photo by Webster Riddick

“Twelve years ago, I was a player here in Philadelphia, and fast forward to now, I’m a coach. I just coached my ninth game in Philadelphia against a former teammate who happens to be a friend. I think it was a full circle moment,” Vick said. “That shows you how God works. You never know where the good Lord will take you.”

The game itself was competitive as Delaware State (6-3) came away with a close 27-20 win over Norfolk State (1-8) in front of 47,000 fans who got a chance to see some good football and the traditional HBCU “Battle of the Bands.”

Norfolk State makes a touchdown.

Photo by Webster Riddick

“Philly showed up and wherever people were from Virginia, Delaware, Philadelphia, New York, or Baltimore, and it was a great turnout,” Jackson told reporters after the game. “Wherever people came from, they showed up and showed out.”

At the end of the game, the two coaches and former teammates embraced each other and took in a moment that went far beyond the win-loss record.

“I’m just proud of both of us because we’re in a position to inspire and change young men’s lives at an HBCU,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t get any better than that. We all want to win, and we put so much work into winning. It’s just that moment when you see your brother and you see how great he is doing.”

Vick said coming across the field to congratulate Jackson was a surreal, yet special moment for him as well.

The NSU Cheerleaders surround ex-NFL and New Media player Cam Newton at the homecoming.

Photo by Webster Riddick

“I’ve watched coaches shake hands at midfield after games, but this time it was me and one of my best friends at a time,” Vick said. “I never thought I would look across the field and see (Jackson) coach and vice versa.”

On the field, Jackson has transformed a football team that finished 1-11 last year and has not had a winning season since 2012 into a team that is 6-3 and tied for first place with the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) standings.

Jackson said his team has the record it does because he has been pushing his team to get better from the first time he spoke to the team earlier this year. It has worked so far because the Hornets are three games from their first conference championship since 2007.

“I challenged the guys to embrace and accept the standard, and they trusted the process,” Jackson said. “We still haven’t done anything yet. We have to win three more conference games.”

Jackson said he learned a lot from former Eagles and now Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and current Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVea.

“When I played all those years, the coaches that I respected were the coaches I could relate to,” Jackson said. “In order for a player to respect a coach, that coach has to understand that young man.”

In the midst of his team’s 1-8 record, Vick said it has been a great experience coaching at an HBCU, but it would be even better if his team could win.

“I look forward to better days,” Vick said. “My job as a coach is to uplift this program and win games.”