NFL International Expansion offers athletes unique experiences

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings play in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo by Shara Talia Taylor

As the NFL continues its international expansion with a new game in Brazil, Philadelphia Eagles’ players, coaches and fans reflect on their personal experiences.

By Shara Talia Taylor

The National Football League (NFL) continues to expand its international reach, recently announcing that the league will return to play in Brazil on the first week of the 2025 regular season.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be playing a designated team in São Paulo.

The league had announced during Super Bowl LIX’s media day that in addition to the other international games slated for 2025, the NFL would play its first-ever regular season game in Melbourne, Australia in 2026. The international games have not only generated new global fans and sales, but have also created opportunities for cultural exchange as people outside of the United States experience American football for the first time in person. Some are also learning the new Olympic sport of flag football through NFL scheduled events. In addition, many players and coaches have been able to visit other parts of the world, some for the first time.

“Football has been a blessing to me,” Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said. “I’ve been able to play in London. I did a Super Bowl commercial in Africa and I played in Brazil this year.”

Barkley spoke to reporters ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

“It’s cool,” he said. “It kind of prepares you for stuff like this.”

Barkley referred to the list of interviews and activities scheduled for his team in New Orleans where they faced the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles started the international series for the 2024-2025 NFL season in Brazil and just happened to conclude the season in front of an international audience for the Super Bowl. An Eagles’ coach also appreciated the experience.

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings play in London, October 6

Photo by Shara Talia Taylor

“I thought it was pretty interesting to see a whole different continent/country,” said Michael Clay, the Eagles’ special teams coordinator and coach. “I think it kind of puts everything into perspective on what we have here in the U.S., compared to other countries, possibly.”

Clay said it was his first time playing internationally as a coach.

“It was different, but it happened so early in the season, I think it kind of worked out for the best,” Clay said when asked whether the experience was tiring.

During the week of the Super Bowl, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed excitement about the team’s international expansion opportunities.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley talks to media ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Photo by Shara Talia Taylor

“Being in Frankfurt last year was such a great experience, and seeing how much they love American football in other countries is so surreal,” Mahomes said (referring to the Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins in November 2023 in Germany). “I think it’s awesome for the sport that we have more and more fans and that more and more people can enjoy the sport that I love so much. As long as they can figure out the scheduling and how we get there, I’m always down to go out there and play in different countries and showcase how great American football really is.”

George Karlaftis, a defensive end for the Chiefs who was born in Athens, Greece, was interested in playing a game there. “That would be a dream come true for me,” Karlaftis said. “Truly.”

There were four other international games played this past season in Europe. The games were part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, launched in 2022, to award international marketing rights to NFL teams in countries outside the U.S. to generate fandom, grow the brand and create commercial opportunities.

The New York Jets faced the Minnesota Vikings in the second international game of the 2024-2025 season in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S.

“The fact that we are becoming more international gives me opportunities to go out of the country and be able to experience new things and play the game that I love to play,” Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said.

Even though it was a Jets-Vikings game, one fan wore another shade of green.

Markus Hettwer, an Eagles fan from Leipzig, Germany, attended the Jets fan festival in London, ahead of their matchup against the Vikings. He had attended other NFL games, including the Baltimore Ravens-Tennessee Titans game in London during the 2023 NFL season. He also attended a game in Philadelphia, and said it was amazing.

“I had a great seat on the top roof, right in the middle at the 50-yard line, and had a great view,” Hettwer said. “It was the season opener at home against the Vikings, and we actually won, so it was all the way great.”

He said he became an Eagles fan after watching the movie “Invincible,” starring Mark Wahlberg, about the life of Vince Papale, a part-time school teacher, with some football experience who became a member of the Eagles.

“I like Mark Wahlberg, and I like the whole story of someone who is very low and becomes like this,” Hettwer said, raising his hand high. “It was kind of crazy. When I was in Philadelphia for the game, the coach who got this guy up was taken into the Hall of Fame during the game, and so it was like the end of the circle.”

Former Eagles Head Coach Dick Vermeil, who had been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier that summer, received his Ring of Excellence during the Eagles’ win over the Vikings in September 2022.

The NFL has also created opportunities to expose fans to flag football. According to the NFL, flag football is one of the fastest growing sport globally with women and girls driving some of the largest growth in participation. The sport will officially be included in the LA 2028 Olympic Games. This was led by efforts of the International Federation of Flag Football (IFAF) and supported by the NFL.

Spain wins the Final against Austria during an NFL International Girls Flag Football Tournament at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in London. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

NFL alumni Tony Richardson, the NFL Legends North East coordinator, who helps players transition into and out of the NFL, is also an ambassador for flag football.

“We think that’s a good entry into the game of tackle football, if they choose to [do] that,” Richardson said. “But it’s also opening so many doors. Now young girls can get college scholarships for flag football.”

NFL Flag, the NFL’s official program for non-contact football, launched in Brazil in 2023 and “has impacted 4,550 young athletes in schools and local youth leagues.”

The NFL hopes to grow the game of football at all levels in Brazil and internationally.