Not So Fast!

Thanks to two blocked field goals, a resilient Philadelphia Eagles squad defeated the Los Angeles Rams in what was a tale of two halves.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday Sun

If there is one thing fans may have noticed about the Philadelphia Eagles in the first three weeks of the 2025 season, it is their ability to make the plays necessary to win close games.

Whether it was keeping the Dallas Cowboys off the scoreboard in the second half of the season-opener or Andrew Mukuba’s red-zone interception that enabled the offense to come up with the game-sealing touchdown drive against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Birds have come out on top.

The Eagles’ walk-off 33-26 win at Lincoln Financial over the Los Angeles Rams, another revenge-minded foe from last year’s postseason, didn’t seem possible at the beginning of the second half.

“It was a matter of just figuring it out, I think,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith with 1:51 left to give the Eagles a 27-26 lead.

With three seconds left in the game, Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis blocked a would-be game-winning field goal by Rams kicker Joshua Kartey, scooped up the ball and rumbled 61 yards to the touchdown that sealed the win for the unbeaten Birds.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, 26, executes his running game.

“It came down to the technique and fundamentals of everything,” Davis said. “The way we talked about it on the sideline, we knew, especially off his last kick, we knew his angle, we knew his launch point at the 30-yard line. We just hit the gap and put our hands up at the right time, and then I saw the ball on the ground …I wanted to make sure we end the game right.”.

The Rams drove from their own 30 to the Eagles’ 26 with three seconds left to set up Karty for the 44-yard game-winning field goal that never happened because of Davis’s block.

At the beginning of the third quarter, when the Rams took a 26-7 lead and Eagles fans were booing and jeering their team as they walked off the field, there was no way anyone saw this ending coming.

Yet, it happened.

Except for their first possession of the game, where they scored the game’s first touchdown on a Hurts one-yard run on the “tush-push,” the Eagles had a hard time sustaining drives.

That first touchdown drive was set up by a Zack Baum interception that put the Eagles in Rams territory at the 37. It took nine plays for the Birds to score that touchdown.

For the rest of the first half, the Eagles couldn’t get anything going. They finished the first half with just 33 yards of total offense. Hurts was sacked twice, which took his total passing yards down to -1 in the first half. The Eagles had just four first downs and were 0-for-6 on third-down conversions in the first two quarters.

Even worse for the Birds was the absence of right tackle Lane Johnson, who had to leave the game because of a neck injury. He was replaced by Matt Pryor, and the veteran Fred Johnson replaced Pryor when he was ineffective.

Meanwhile, the Rams scored on their five possessions in the first half to walk away with a 19-7 lead at the intermission, thanks to the Eagles’ defense holding the Rams to just one touchdown.

Things got progressively worse for the Eagles on their first possession of the second half. On the opening kickoff of the second half, the Birds’ kick returner, John Metchie, dropped the ball and picked it up, but got tackled at the Eagles’ 10-yard line.

On second and seven from the 13-yard line, Hurts was sacked by Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse, who jarred the ball loose. Inside linebacker Nate Landman recovered the ball at the Eagles’ 10-yard line and it took the Rams just one play to convert it into a Matthew Stafford 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Kyren Williams to make it a 26-7 lead.

The Eagles’ offense finally found its rhythm by going no-huddle and scoring touchdowns on their next two possessions. This tactic enabled Hurts to find open receivers in the passing and running lanes for running for Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.

“I think in the second half when pressure was as high as it was, we kind of just let it loose and went out there and played,” Hurts said. “And that’s the brand of football we played for a long time.”

Hurts threw touchdown passes to tight end Dallas Goedert for 33 yards and A.J. Brown for nine yards to cut the Rams’ lead to five points. For the game, Hurts completed 21-of-32 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 117.4 passing rating.

Barkley said going no-huddle was the exact boost the team needed to get back into the game.

“We got tempo going and we created first downs,” said Barkley, who gained 46 yards on 18 carries. “When you get on the ball, you’re able to get movement and create first downs and get things rolling.”

The Eagles now head to Raymond James Stadium to take on quarterback Baker Mayfield and the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m.. You can catch the game on Fox-29.





