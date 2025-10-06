Phillies lose Game 1

Despite a great effort by ace Christopher Sanchez, a combination of bullpen mishaps and sleepy bats led to a 5-3 for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night.

By Chris Murray

For The Chris Murray Report and the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

For five and two-thirds innings, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez was showing a national television audience and a sellout crowd of 45,777 screaming fans at Citizens Bank Park why he has been in the conversation for the National League Cy Young Award.

He allowed two runs on four hits but had eight strikeouts. He kept Los Angeles Dodgers hitters off balance with a mix of changeups, sliders and sinkers, and even struck Most Valuable Player candidate Shohei Ohtani out three times.

“(Sanchez) was really good with his strike zone ability,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “The change up was filthy tonight. He had had 65 percent strikes, 17 out of 24 first pitch (strikes). He was fantastic.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the Phillies to come away with a win in Game 1.

A three-run homer by Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez in the top of the seventh inning gave Los Angeles a 5-3 win and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-National League Division over the Phillies.

Game 1 came down to the two things that have plagued this Phillies squad all season: a shaky bullpen and an inability to hit consistently. The top three hitters in the Phillies’ batting order — shortstop Trea Turner, Designated Hitter and MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber, and former MVP Bryce Harper — were 1-for-11.

“(Ohtani) really pitched them well. He had a lot of off-speed pitches. Ohtani was really good tonight. He really was,” Thomson said. “You tip your cap, and you move on.”

The Phillies offense spotted Sanchez a 3-0 lead thanks to a two-run RBI triple by catcher J.T. Realmuto that scored Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh and a sacrifice fly by Harrison Bader that scored Realmuto from third.

Perhaps the turning point of the game, especially for Sanchez was the top of the sixth inning.

After Sanchez got Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts on a ground out to the shortstop and struck Teoscar Hernandez out, he walked first baseman Freddie Freeman, gave up a single to Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman, and gave up a two-run double to outfielder Kiké Hernandez that cut the lead to one.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Realmuto said. “That was a big spot in the game. With the m cutting the lead to 3-2, it gave them a lot of momentum. It was a frustrating moment.”

As well, he has performed against the Dodgers, Sanchez said his individual performance against gave him no solace because his team lost the game.

“We lost tonight, I don’t care what I do individually,” Sanchez said through a team interpreter. “One pitch changed the game for us and for me personally and that was it. It was frustrating, but we have to keep going.”

But then the relief pitchers failed to keep the Dodgers’ bats quiet.

In that seventh inning, the Dodgers took the lead for good on the three-run homer by Hernandez off Phillies left-handed reliever Matt Strahm, who came in relief of David Robertson, who allowed a single to Andy Pages and hit Wil Smith to allow him to reach first.

Strahm retired the next two batters, striking out Ohtani and getting Betts to pop out to Bohm. But like Sanchez an inning earlier, Strahm couldn’t get the final out.

In the end, it wasn’t enough for the Phillies because the Dodgers bats finally woke up in the sixth inning and seventh innings and the Phils had no response. Schwarber said that the Phillies are not in panic mode and that they have to make whatever adjustments they need to make to even the series.

“We know that this is never going to be easy because we’re going against the best out here,” Schwarber said. “It’s up to us to make the adjustment and do everything we can to put ourselves in the best position to win a baseball game.”

Game 2, which takes Monday night at Citizens Bank, will be a must-win game for the Phillies, who will send Jesus Luzardo (15-7, 3.92 earned run average) against the Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell, who led the Dodgers to a Game 1 win in the Wildcard round over the Cincinnati Reds.

You can catch the game tonight on TBS, starting at 6:08 p.m. You can also catch the game on WIP 94.1, starting at 6 p.m.