Sixers talent and “Moore” follow their dreams at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

By Shara Talia Taylor

Newly drafted and young NBA players, G League players, and invitees (some undrafted players and some with previous NBA/G-league playing experience) traveled to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League — which took place from July 10-20 — to gain skill development, experience game play exposure and further showcase their abilities in front of NBA coaching staff.

Seattle Storm’s Betty Lennox, center, is fouled by Los Angeles Sparks’ Tamara Moore, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Los Angeles, in June 2006. And Moore today (inset photo) , as the Dallas Mavericks’ talent scout and coach.

AP Photo/Lucas Jackson, Shara T. Taylor photo: Tamara Moore

All 30 NBA teams participated in the event, with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Dallas Mavericks on July 16. Anticipation was high to see newly drafted rookies, like No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg (selected by Mavs) and the No. 3 pick, VJ Edgecombe, (selected by the 76ers), who both sat out for the game. But another important newcomer, sitting courtside, was on the coaching staff of the Mavericks – Tamara Moore.

“I’m the first female scout hired in Mavericks history, and they hired me because I’m qualified,” Moore, a former WNBA player, said.

Moore sat behind the basket, courtside watching the game and writing in her notebook.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” she said about her job. “Just being able to show off my IQ and showing that the job can really be done by anyone — but it’s been amazing so far.”

Moore, who was hired by the Dallas Mavericks in 2024, also became the first African-American woman to coach a men’s college basketball program in the US, when she was hired as the head coach of the Mesabi Range (MN) men’s basketball program.

“I think a lot of people assume they (the Mavericks) hired me for DEI, or whatever the case may be, but when it comes down to it, I do the job, I’m knowledgeable, I have a high IQ, and I also used to play as well,” she said.

Prior to coaching, Moore played in the WNBA for several teams, including the Miami Sol, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks and Houston Comet. She also played overseas. She was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Sol, after playing for the University of Wisconsin from 1998–2002. During her college career, Moore was named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, WNIT MVP in 2000 and ended her Badgers career as the program’s all-time leader in steals and assists. Prior to college, she played basketball for Minneapolis North High School, where she helped lead her team to the state championship.

“Right now, there are probably about 8-10 women in the league who are scouts, but I’m hoping that eventually that it’s something that’s normal,” she said.

Johni Broome: Philadelphia 76ers 35th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Shara T. Taylor photo

The 76ers had a turnaround performance against the Mavericks, coming from behind at halftime to win 90-82. Maxwell Lewis led Dallas with 23 points. Mark Armstrong and Johni Broome led Philadelphia with 22 points each.

Mark Armstrong, Philadelphia 76ers

2025 NBA Summer League guard

Shara T. Taylor photo

Broome, of Auburn University, was drafted by Philadelphia as the 35th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He felt like he played with more energy against Dallas than previous Summer League games.

“We had Justin (Edwards), VJ (Edgecombe) and Bona (Adem) out, so it kind of opened opportunities for somebody to have to make plays in order for us to win,” he said.

The Philadelphia 76ers played against Dallas without Edgecombe, who they selected at No. 3 from Baylor University in the 2025 NBA draft, while the Mavericks played without Cooper Flagg from Duke, who they selected as the first overall pick in this years’ draft. Both played in earlier Summer League games during the week.

“VJ is a great player,” Armstrong said about the rookie. “He is going to be great in this league. Johni too. They’re just getting comfortable. The sky is the limit for both of them.”

Armstrong, undrafted out of Villanova University in 2024, signed with the Brooklyn Nets last year, played with the Long Island Nets of the G-League during the 2024-2025 season and joined the 76ers for Summer League in early July.

“I ran into TJ Bamba (who played with Villanova and the University of Oregon and with the Brooklyn Nets this year for Summer League),” Armstrong said about who he saw from Villanova in Las Vegas. “That’s probably it right now, but I was definitely watching my guys on tv. It’s been great just having that connection between guys, going to college with them and seeing them fulfill their dreams.”

Dreams came into fruition for both players and coaches like Moore during this year’s NBA Summer League.