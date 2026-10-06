Southwest Philadelphia’s Frank “The Animal” Fletcher leaves behind a great boxing legacy

Frank “The Animal” Fletcher

Photo: MemoriTree memorials

By Napoleon F. Kingcade

The Philadelphia boxing community is mourning the loss of Southwest Philadelphia middleweight boxer Frank “The Animal” Fletcher. Fletcher died last week. He was 72.

During his professional boxing career, Fletcher was known as an entertaining and exciting fighter often featured on national TV during the 1980s. Much of his middleweight bouts aired on ESPN, ABC’s Wide World of Sports, CBS and NBC Sports. Fletcher fought often at the Sands Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

The southpaw boxer was twice in line for a world title shot at “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. Fletcher lost both opportunities to fight Hagler for the middleweight title through losses to Wilford Scypion in February 1983 and Juan Domingo Roldan in November 1983. J. Russell Peltz, who served as promoter behind most of Fletcher’s fights, said he regretted matching him up against Scypion.

“My biggest regret was matching him with Wilford Scypion early in 1983 even though we knew we had a title fight with Marvin Hagler waiting for us,” Peltz said. “We (along with managers Marty Feldman and Elvin Thompson) lied to ourselves that we couldn’t keep Frank idle for eight months while waiting for Hagler. As we found out, Scypion was too big and too strong for Frank. He won the fight on points.”

Peltz said he was waiting to schedule another fight between Fletcher and Hagler, but Fletcher lost his next fight against Juan Roldan in Las Vegas which wiped out another shot at the world middleweight title. Between 1976 and 1985, Fletcher compiled a professional record of 18-6-1 with 12 knockouts.

Before his rise in the middleweight rankings, Fletcher defeated Norberto Sabater for the IBF USBA Middleweight title and held the belt from June 1981 to February 1983. He was able to defend his title four times before losing to Scypion for the IBF USBA Middleweight title.

Legendary fights against William “Caveman” Lee, Ernie Singletary, Tony Braxton, James “Hard Rock” Green and Clint Jackson earned Fletcher the reputation of being a fearless and dangerous fighter.

Fletcher’s early life was tumultuous, and he was often sent to reform school. He was incarcerated between the ages of 8 and 21. He was arrested 27 times, mostly for neighborhood crimes. In that time, he accumulated a long rap sheet, including three violent felony convictions for aggravated assault and weapons possession, and multiple other charges.

During his incarceration, Fletcher got involved in recreational boxing programs. Fletcher’s boxing talent became recognized as he knocked out prison inmates by the dozens.

Upon his release from prison, Fletcher briefly turned his life around. He entered an ESPN boxing tournament, where he won five fights in a row. He defeated Ben Serrano, Jerome Jackson, Caveman Lee, Randy McGrady and Sammy Nesmith at Resorts International in Atlantic City — the rest is history.

Fletcher’s last two victories were against Curtis Ramsey and Jimmy Sykes. He called it quits after getting knocked out by Curtis Parker in the second round in 1985.

Upon announcing his retirement from boxing, Fletcher found himself in trouble with the law again after surrendering to law authorities for assault charges and violating his parole. He was briefly on the run from the authorities, but asked Elmer Smith of the Philadelphia Daily News to accompany him to the police station.

After several future convictions and serving his sentence in high-security federal custody, Fletcher was released from prison in 2017, and returned home to Philadelphia, where he lived with his mother. He then spent the rest of his life in peace, training young boxers in local gyms and serving as a church volunteer at 46th Street Baptist Church in Southwest Philadelphia.

Peltz, who was scheduled to speak at Fletcher’s funeral, said he hoped to see a standing-room only crowd at 46th Street Baptist Church.

“I can only hope that the Philadelphia boxing community turns out Saturday for his funeral service at 4600 Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia,” Peltz said. “For all he gave to boxing, he deserves a standing-room only crowd. I hope to see everyone there. Frank “The Animal” Fletcher may not be remembered as one of the 10 greatest fighters from Philadelphia. But he will be remembered as one of the most exciting fighters in Philadelphia history.”

“I feel proud of having been involved as his promoter for 22 of his 25 fights, and every one of them was a war,” Peltz continued. “His slugfest with Ernie Singletary and Clint Jackson [remains] two of the greatest and most brutal fights that I have seen up close. He may have been the most popular television fighter from 1980 to 1984. ESPN and NBC Sports loved him. His sold-out appearances at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City were incredible. Frank’s family has asked me to speak at his funeral on Saturday, and it will be an honor to do so. I hope to see everyone there.”

Funeral services for Frank “The Animal” Fletcher took place on Saturday, October 3, at 46th Street Baptist Church in Southwest Philadelphia.