Tank fails to run over Roach

While both World Boxing Association champions Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach got to keep their titles, their match showed that neither fighter was backing down.

Gervonta Davis, left, punches Lamont Roach during the ninth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout Sunday, March 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — For the first time in his 31 fights, World Boxing Association Lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis finally met his match with reigning WBA Super Featherweight champion Lamont Roach last Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 19,250 at Barclays Center.

Unlike most fighters who wilt under the pressure of Davis’s power shots to the head and the body, Roach (25-1-2, 10 knockouts) threw his share of sharp punches, stunning Davis and leaving the outcome of the fight in question up in the air by the time it reached the 12th round.

When the final decision was rendered, the referee raised neither man’s hand in victory. The fight was ruled a majority draw. Judge Eric Marlinski scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Davis while Judges Glenn Feldman and Steve Weisfeld had it even at 114-114.

According to Compu-Box stats, Davis (30-0-1, 28 knockouts) landed 35% of his punches while Roach landed 28% of his total punches. Davis also threw more power punches than Roach.

“Nobody likes a draw,” Davis said. “I didn’t get the decision I wanted, but I didn’t get a loss. I felt like I won the last couple of rounds … Lamont’s a great fighter. Hopefully, I can get that rematch, because I know what I can do.”

In what some boxing observers would call a stunning upset, Roach managed to do something that the last five fighters failed to do against Davis. He stayed on his feet, took some of Davis’s best shots, and landed some hard combinations of his own.

“Going into the fight, I knew I had what it takes. I knew I had a chin,” Roach said. “I sparred guys that were like junior middleweights — current champions at that weight. I understand how (Davis) knocks people out.”

Familiarity with Davis from their amateur days also helped Roach keep the fight close. As young, up and coming fighters from the Baltimore-Washington area, they fought each other several times.

Roach might have come away with the decision if not for a controversial ruling in the ninth round. In an exchange early in the round, Davis voluntarily took a knee which is usually ruled a knockdown.

Referee Steve Willis inexplicably didn’t rule it a knockdown and abruptly stopped the eight count because Davis said he had some grease in his eyes. After the fight, Roach said he was convinced he would have won even without what should have been a 10-8 round.

“Honestly, I thought I should have won without that being counted as a knockdown,” Roach said. “I ain’t the ref. If (Davis) had to wipe sweat out of his eyes, he had to wipe sweat out of his eyes. But the rules do state that if you voluntarily knee then that’s an automatic eight count. I wasn’t relying on that. I think I was taking control, I think I was landing more shots, I think I was landing more power shots, and I think I was doing my thing.”

Meanwhile, Davis, along with his trainers, said the substance that he uses to moisturize his braids mixed in with his sweat irritated his eyes. But the rules do state that if you take a knee that’s an automatic eight-count.

As for the way he fought, Davis said that he could have done a better job of getting to Roach and doing more damage. He said he’s ready to back into the gym next week.

“Even if I couldn’t get him out of there, I still could have worked more,” Davis said. “I blame myself because that’s the only person I can blame. I’m going to get back to the drawing board and work harder.”

Expect a rematch between the two fighters.

