Philadelphia Eagles punter Braden Mann, left, celebrates his punt with Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

While the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be going to the Super Bowl, or even the playoffs this year, by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re the state champs.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

On the surface, there was nothing stylistic or pretty about the Philadelphia Eagles’ ugly 19-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But when a team finally breaks a seven-game losing streak and they’re in last place, aesthetics doesn’t matter.

After seven weeks of inconsistent, uneven performances, the Birds finally did enough on both sides of the ball to come away with a tough win over a Steelers team that is in the hunt for a playoff bid and a contender for a division title in the AFC North.

The Eagles defense had arguably its best game of the season by bottling up Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense. The Birds held Pittsburgh to just 73 yards rushing and 255 yards of total offense.

The Birds defense sacked the 42-year-old Rogers five times with two coming from defensive tackle Bryon Young and held Pittsburgh to three field goals before Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman scored caught a Rogers touchdown pass with 1:21 left in the game.

“We came to play today,” said Eagles edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. “Sometimes you need to have a little adversity to hit a little bit to show just because you wear this Eagles uniform, they’re not going to lay down because of the history and past success. I thought we responded well.”

Inside linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was a thorn in the side of the Steelers all day. He had nine solo tackles including a huge tackle on Steelers running back Jaylen Warren when Pittsburgh attempted a fourth down run from their own 40.

“My guys did a good job of holding the box, and you had to use your instinct to know where the runner is going,” Greenard said.

With their Thanksgiving tilt against the Dallas Cowboys on the horizon in a few days, the Birds don’t have too much time to really celebrate the win over their in-state rival. But Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said the win was something to build on moving forward.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) is upended by Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

“It definitely feels better winning football games,” he said. “That was a great team we went against. … We found a way to get a grimy win. And not to look too far ahead, but sometimes, it only takes one and we got a great opportunity to play on Thanksgiving to play against the Dallas Cowboys, something we all dream about as kids, to try to keep it going.”

Barkley set the tone of the game early for the Eagles with an electrifying 38-yard touchdown run that got the offense going and gave the Birds a 13-0 lead after a pair of Jake Elliot field goals. More importantly for Barkley, that touchdown shows he’s made significant progress since injury his hamstring earlier this season.

“I don’t think I’m going to get back to 100% for the rest of the season because that’s not how football works, but for some reason I find a way to score touchdowns early over the last four weeks and it’s like I’m contagious to get back in the endzone,” said Barkley, who gained 75 yards on 17 carries. “It feels good to break a long run. As a back that helps your confidence and that helps the confidence of the offensive line.”

Eagles’ backup quarterback Joe Milton is starting to find his rhythm with the Birds offense. His numbers weren’t spectacular, but he used his arm to put the offense in position to get field goals and to keep drives moving.

But it was his seven-yard pass to Devonta Smith late in the fourth quarter that enabled the Eagles to run out the clock after Pittsburgh scored late.

Milton completed 11-of 21 passes for 141 yards. He was sacked three times, but he didn’t turn the ball over and he managed the offense well.

“What I’m most excited about is that regardless of a good play or bad play, he always played the next play and that really showed itself in the very last play of our game before the kneel downs, where we needed him to make a play on third-and-six in a four-minute versus pressure and he executed right there,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles now head to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. and you can watch the action on Fox 29.