The first test

Philadelphia Phillies’ Rafael Marchán, left, is tagged out at home on a double play by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Philadelphia Phillies handed the Los Angeles Dodgers their first two losses of the season during their three-game series.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

Although it’s too early to call the Philadelphia Phillies weekend series against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers a barometer of how good the Phils are going to be for the 2025 season, handing a team that had come into your house unbeaten its first two losses is still a good thing.

The Phillies ground out a tough 8-7 win over the Dodgers on a chilly Sunday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd of 44,098 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phils won two of the three games in the series.

“Anytime that the (defending) World Series champion is coming into your house, we want to perform well; we want to win, and I think that we played very complete baseball. That’s a good team over there and I think we played well,” said Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos.

It was a game that had its ups and downs along with big innings from both teams. Los Angeles rallied from a two-run deficit to take a 7-6 in the top of the seventh, but the Phillies got the last laugh in their half of the seventh inning when left fielder Max Kepler scored the winning run when third baseman Edmundo Sosa beat out a throw to first base that could have been an inning-ending double play.

“I pretty much know our club and they’re grinders and they’re fighters,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “We give up three runs in the seventh, and they fight right back, and we score the two runs. They just grind, they fight, they fight, and they claw.”

It was an uneven outing for Phillies starting left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. On the positive side of the equation, he had nine strikeouts, including three against Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani and two against shortstop Mookie Betts.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, right, watches his RBI-single hit off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

But he also allowed four runs on six hits, including a pair of home runs and an RBI double to Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez.

“I missed a couple of pitches,” said Sanchez through interpreter Diego D’Aniello Perez. “The first homer, I think, I missed a sinker inside, and then for the second one, my changeup caught a little bit of the plate. I think I need to make the adjustments with those pitches.”

Added Castellanos: “Teoscar Hernandez was his only down. You take him out of the lineup, and he has a shutout. He was the one guy that was seeing ball fantastic off of him and sometimes that happens, but as far as his execution and the way he was attacking guys, the way he’s getting ahead, the way he throws his secondary stuff in and outside the zone the way he wants to, he’s a stud.”

In the first inning, Sanchez struck out Othani and Betts, but he could not get the next three batters out. He allowed a single to second baseman Tommy Edman and a two-run homer to Hernandez to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

The Phillies stormed back in their half of the third inning with six runs thanks to a grand-slam home run by Castellanos. Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow opened the inning by walking the first three men—catcher Rafael Marchan, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner. It was three of the 11 walks that the Phillies would have for the day. First baseman Bryce Harper drove home the Phils’ first run of the game on a bloop single to left that scored Marchan.

A wild pitch-by-pitch by Glasnow scored Schwarber and tied the game at two. On that same at-bat, Glasnow walked Kepler to load the bases.

Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia came in for Glasnow and was rudely greeted by Castellanos’ grand slam to left, which gave the Phillies a 6-2 lead that they would eventually relinquish and get back in that decisive seventh inning.

The Phillies head south to Atlanta for a three-game series with the Braves at Truist Park. It’ll be a battle of aces as the Braves’ Chris Sale takes on the Phillies’ Zach Wheeler. Gametime is 7:15 pm and you can catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia.