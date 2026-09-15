The new beginning

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Philadelphia Eagles began the 2026-27 season with a lot of new things, but — at least in terms of home openers — the same results.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in the 2026 season-opener was by no means an “instant classic” because you saw both teams make their share of mistakes and bad penalties throughout the game.

But you also saw two dynamic young quarterbacks do everything they could in the fourth quarter to put their teams in position to win.

In the end, it was Jalen Hurts’ big plays in the fourth quarter that enabled the Birds to pull out a tough victory over a division rival and rising superstar at quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

“It’s just playing ball, going out there and playing ball.” Hurts said after the game. “It’s not something that’s forced. It’s the same focus that you have throughout the whole entire game. It’s the same poise that you play with throughout the whole entire game. And so, it goes back to all 11 being on the same page and then me taking responsibility and the opportunities I have with the ball in my hand.”

After the Commanders cut the Eagles lead to 17-16 with 10:04 left in the fourth quarter, Hurts and the Birds offense faced a crucial third and 18 at their own 31-yard line. When he couldn’t find any open receivers, Hurts scrambled up the middle for a 22-yard gain to the Washington 47-yard line for a huge first down.

“The plus side of having (Hurts) on our team is that when the pocket isn’t sturdy, he’s able to use his legs and is able get us out of trouble,” said Eagles left tackle Jordon Mailata, whose false start put the Eagles in that third and 18 situation. “When I saw that third and 18, I was cursing at myself and then we see (Hurts) break off with that 22-yard scramble — you gotta say ‘thank you.’”

Two plays later, Hurts hit a wide-open tight end Dallas Goedert, who streaked into the end zone with a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Birds a 24-16 lead with 6:12 left in the game.

“That was huge. That was a big-time play. Being able to extend,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “I think one of the things that makes Jalen such a special quarterback is that he can do it through the air. He can do it running the show. He can do it with his legs when he needs to make plays, and obviously, that was a big play, and you need those.”

But not to be outdone, Daniels put the Commanders on his back and led them back down field to the touchdown pass to running back Antonio Williams to put Washington within two with 1:01 left.

“I think he’s one of the premier quarterbacks in this league and it’s never a safe space to be when he’s got the ability and he’s got the confidence that he has to go out there and play,” Hurts said.

Unfortunately for Daniels and the Commanders, they could not complete the two-point conversion try that would have tied the game. Daniels shovel pass to tight end John Bates was stuffed by Eagles lineman Moro Ojomo.

“It was amazing, but it was more amazing because we did it together,” Ojomo said. “Because those guys on defense help me every single day and so you gotta go at it every single day.”

Playing in Sean Mannion’s new offense for the first time, there were some growing pains for the Eagles offense, but the one thing that has been a constant for the Eagles is Hurts’ ability to find a way to win the game for the Eagles with both his legs and arm.

“He’s a playmaker,” said Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who gained 83 yards on 15 carries. “He did a good job of using his legs. … Jalen came up big in that moment and in multiple moments.”

The former Oklahoma star completed 14-of-25 passes, 204 yards and three touchdowns while gaining 46 yards running the football, including that 22-yard run that prolonged an Eagles scoring drive. He had a 122.2 quarterback rating. He also had three passes of a 40-yards or longer.

With this win, Sirianni’s opening day record goes to 6-0. Next week, the Eagles head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Gametime is 1 p.m. and you can catch the game on Fox 29.