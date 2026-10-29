Philadelphia 76ers’ LeBron James (23) grabs a rebound during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

By Shara Talia Taylor

The Philadelphia 76ers have completed half of their preseason and are 1-1 after Thursday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

The 114-108 loss followed a successful home-opener October 5 in Philadelphia and was a preview of the Sixers, highly anticipated, starting five for the regular season: LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, V.J. Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey. The team is learning how to gel together through injury and changes in the line-up.

“I think it’s some good, some bad,” said head coach Nick Nurse about the starting five Thursday. “I think good to get them out there for the first time, obviously — that’s kind of what the preseason is for.”

Brown led the Sixers with 18 points against the Nets. Maxey added 14, Edgecombe 11, James 10 and Embiid had six points. James and Caleb Love led Philadelphia with five assists each.

“He’s a great, great passer,” Nurse said about James. “I thought he really read the game well.”

Nurse also mentioned the areas for improvement including 22 total turnovers, eight by Embiid.

“I think that he just needs to get some rust off and get out there and get playing,” Nurse said about Embiid. “Obviously, he can play a lot better than that. He’d be the first one to say, but also, I’m extremely happy he was out there with the group.”

Ariel Hukporti, who plays the center position and had potential to relieve Embiid for rest during games, suffered a non-contact injury in his Sixers preseason debut against the New York Knicks on Monday. The Sixers provided an update:

Philadelphia 76ers’ LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

“Ariel Hukporti underwent successful surgery today to address a torn right Achilles tendon. Hukporti will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Nurse was asked Thursday about the effect of playing without Hukporti.

“We certainly had him planned in a battle with Bona [Adem] for the backup 5 (the Center) or possibly some starts if Joel isn’t playing, so that battle never really materialized, because Bona has been out all of training camp as well,” Nurse said. “We are kind of starting to probably have to move positionally up. Some of our 4s (the power forward) will have to start playing more 5.”

Perhaps Tacko Fall could help fill the void once healed from his injury. Meanwhile, teammates stepped up. Jabari Walker led the Sixers with seven total rebounds. Edgecombe added five and one blocked shot and James added four total rebounds and one steal.

It was a close matchup. The teams were tied at 33 at the end of the first quarter. The Sixers led 58-56 at halftime and trailed 93-81 by the end of the third quarter. James’ first basket as a Sixers happened in the second quarter. Maxey found him in the paint when James delivered a reverse layup.

Maxey and James did not play in the third, when they were outscored by the Nets 37-23, nor the fourth quarter. The Nets maintained their energy after halftime and took the lead.

“I’m proud of them because they found a way,” said Nets head coach Jordi Fernández about their win.

Maxey and James did not play in Monday’s game against the Knicks either. Long time Philadelphia Sunday SUN reporter Chris Murray has written about Sixers since 2004.

“You want to win because you’re competitive, but in preseason you’re looking at line-ups,” he said about them out. “We all know what Jaylen Brown, V. J. Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey can do.”

Murray said the team is looking for line-ups when starters are benched, and the course of the season depends on the health of Embiid.

The Sixers took on the Knicks at home Oct. 5 in their preseason opener and won 120-97. Caleb Love adds three points for Philadelphia right before the buzzer as the Sixers led 72- 58 at halftime. They outscored the Knicks in the first, second and fourth quarters and tied them with 21 points in the third.

Brown, who made his Sixers preseason debut, made eight of 13 field goals and three of five 3-pointers, led the team with 22 points.

Two games remain in the Sixers preseason. Philadelphia takes on the Boston Celtics at the Garden Oct. 10 and return home for their final game against the Celtics Oct. 16.

The Sixers open their regular season against the Knicks at 7pm on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden.