The streak continues

A clearly exhausted Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni addresses the media after their seventh loss to the NY Giants. Photo by Webster Riddick

The Philadelphia Eagles head into their bye week with a seven-game losing streak.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

I don’t know if I should start this column like a comedic Richard Pryor sermon to pronounce that the Philadelphia Eagles 2026 season is dead and is not coming back. That’s only because the Birds are in the NFC East, and they still have a shot to win the division because the other three teams in the division — including the first-place New York Giants team that they lost to on Sunday — are absolutely awful.

The Eagles’ 19-11 loss to the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field was their seventh straight and did not engender any hope that there is going to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the 2026 season.

Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III being sacked.

Photo by Webster Riddick

The reason for the Eagles struggles against the Giants has been the thing that haunted the team last year, when Birds fans took out their wrath on quarterback Jalen Hurts; the offensive line is still awful.

Not even the presence of 6’4”, 236-pound backup quarterback Joe Milton III, who the Eagles pulled off their practice squad this week, could help an offensive line that has fallen and may not be able to get up.

Despite the hot mess he was working behind, Milton showed some potential and had a few good plays with both his arm and legs, but it wasn’t enough to end the Eagles’ current run of poor performances.

Milton completed 18-of-34 passes for 169 yards. The former Tennessee Volunteer was sacked seven times by the Giants defense for 41 yards. He had a passer rating of 66.9. Because he spent a lot of time running for this life, Milton led the Birds in the rushing with 64 yards on the ground.

“I think just like everybody, he had some really good plays and then he’s going to have plays that he’s going to want back naturally,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “But I thought he did a lot of good things, a lot of solid things, made some plays with his feet, gave our guys a couple chances downfield.”

Eagles Makai Lemon drops a pass

Photo by Webster Riddick

Though Milton’s numbers were modest at best, you can see his potential as an athletic, mobile quarterback if he can evolve and learn the game as he moves forward. Milton has the opportunity to overcome his shortcomings by facing the real competition that’s not going to take it easy on him.

“I’m learning every day. I’m learning every day, every week, day by day and just enjoying the process, but also just overworking the body, not crazy, but overworking the body to be where I want to be and get to where the team want to get to. So, the only focus I really have is just getting better week by week,” Milton said during his post-game press conference.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley, who was having issues with his back over the last three weeks, and is apparently on a carries count, picked up just 22 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.

“It’s sad that we’re not producing because we’re working our asses off,” Barkley said. “They’re (coaches) the right calls, but we’re not operating and it’s truly as a whole. You’ve got to dominate your box.”

It didn’t help that the Eagles offense is still missing their best receiver in Devonta Smith. That said, the Eagles did a poor job of moving the chains on third down. The Birds converted 5-of-18 third down attempts.

Eagles Saquon Barkley achieves a 3-yard touchdown.

Photo by Webster Riddick

It’s plainly obvious that the Birds front office, led by Howie Roseman, needs the offensive line to be a priority in the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency, because right now even with guys like left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson, it’s not getting the job done and it shows in results of the seven weeks.

That might help the other side of the ball. Against the Giants, the Eagles defense held the Giants two, just two field goals for the first 43 minutes of the game. The Eagles had an 8-6 lead, that thanks to a three-yard touchdown run by Barkley and a Milton run on a two-point conversion in the first quarter.

The Eagles did not score again until late in the fourth quarter when they got a 45-yard field goal by Jake Elliot that cut the lead to 19-11 with two minutes left.

But because the offense struggled to move the ball, the Eagles allowed the Giants offense, led by quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Jameis Winston to score on three straight possessions in the second half including a five-yard touchdown pass from Winston to tight end Isaiah Likely and pair of field goals by Dominic Zvada.

If ‘disappointment’ were a person…sad Eagles fan.

Photo by Webster Riddick

While the defense has its own struggles, it would help if the offense, no matter who’s under center, could sustain some drives to take the pressure off the defense.

Speaking of the defense, it was announced on Monday that the Eagles have traded defensive lineman Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 second round draft pick. Davis, a fan favorite, had just been signed to a three-year, $78 million extension with the Eagles over the summer.

If General Manager Howie Roseman doesn’t use that 2027 pick on an offensive lineman, he should be fired — immediately.

Thankfully, the Eagles are on a bye this week.