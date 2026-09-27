The Unitas Touch

This Aug. 15, 1970, file photo shows Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) getting off a pass as left tackle Bob Vogel (72) keeps Kansas City’s Aaron Brown away in the exhibition game at Kansas City. (AP Photo/William Straeter, File)

While most folks might be comparing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to more modern quarterbacks, his performance in their game against the Tennessee Titans on September 20 brought back memories of my youth in Baltimore.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

For the last six years of watching Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s stoic demeanor on the field, there has been a hesitation on my part to compare him to a certain Hall of Fame quarterback whose glacial calm in desperate situations made him a legend.

But watching Hurts remain calm in the storm of a frantic game-winning drive in the Eagles 24-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans reminded me of something that the late Baltimore Colts star John Unitas often did on a regular basis, especially when his team was on the brink of a loss or when things were less than ideal.

Back in 1970, an aging, 37-year-old Unitas — the man who created the two-minute drill — threw five interceptions against the Chicago Bears but came back to throw a game-winning touchdown pass to Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey the fourth quarter. Great quarterbacks know how to flush out the bad plays and figure out ways to come up with win when it counts.

That’s been Hurts’s experience throughout his college years and in the NFL. It’s in his football DNA. Like Unitas and other great quarterbacks before him, Hurts keeps the same stoic expression on his face whether he’s winning or losing.

During his senior year at Alabama, Hurts came off the bench to replace quarterback Tua Tugovailoa in the 2018 Southeastern Conference Championship to lead the Crimson Tide to 21 straight points in a 35-28 win.

In his final year of eligibility at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts led the Sooners from a 31-3 deficit to a 34-31 win. That win ultimately led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

In his press conference after leading the Eagles to their last-minute win on last Sunday, Hurts was asked about how he stays so calm in critical situations. His answer was poised and low-key.

“Preparation, great focus and poise throughout what’s being done, and trusting the guys around me, being in the moment,” Hurts replied. “It’s a team game; it takes all 11 out there on the field. As a leader, as a captain, it’s something that I take a ton of pride in in how I’m showing up for the guys around me. … Ultimately you gotta keep the main the main thing.”

On Sunday against the Titans, the Eagles were inconsistent on offense. The running game wasn’t working. Tight-end Dallas Goedert got hurt.

The offensive line was banged up. And to top things off, Hurts threw two interceptions, one of which was a fourth quarter pick that led to a field goal that put Tennessee up 20-17.

Hurts led the Eagles on a nine-play 65-yard drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darius Cooper in the back of the endzone with nine seconds left in the game. This was the Eagles their second win of the 2026 season and the 15th game-winning comeback as a quarter of Hurts’ career.

During that drive, Hurts completed 6-of-8 passes for 61 yards and had a 135.9 passer rating. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that despite all the team’s struggles throughout the game, Hurts was able to come through in a crucial moment.

“Jalen was able to flush it and lead us down field in a critical situation, ” Sirianni said. “I’m just proud of the way he played he played and the way he had his resolve, but that’s who he is. That doesn’t surprise. He’s that on a daily basis. He’s constantly in the moment.”

That’s something that late great “Johnny U” would have appreciated.

Next up for the Eagles is a Monday Night Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. Gametime is 8:15pm and you can catch the game on 6ABC.