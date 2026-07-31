The working man

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter signs the largest contract in NFL history for a defensive tackle.

By Chris Murray

Philadelphia Sunday SUN

With the City of Philadelphia already excited by the signing of LeBron James by the Philadelphia 76ers, the Philadelphia Eagles started this week’s training camp with a huge signing of their own.

The Birds’ front office answered one of its biggest questions coming into this season by signing All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter to a four-year, $152 million contract extension through 2031. The former Georgia star is now the highest-paid defensive lineman in NFL history.

While Carter was happy about the new deal, he also understands what it means.

“This contract is good, it’s decent … But we still gotta come out here practice every day and get better every day,” Carter said. “It’s a new season that’s going to bring more eyes on me, more double teams and stuff like that.”

During his time in Philadelphia, Carter has been a titanic force for the Birds defense since the Eagles made him the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has 13 ½ sacks, 108 tackles with four forced fumbles.

In the Birds’ run to their Super Bowl title, Carter led the Eagles defense in quarterback hurries and tackles for a loss. In the divisional playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams, he had a big sack of Matthew Stafford on the Rams’ final possession to secure the win.

But since his final year at Georgia, Carter has had his share of trouble. Before he was drafted, he pleaded no contest for two misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

In the Birds’ home opener against the Dallas Cowboys last season, Carter spit on quarterback Dak Prescott on the first play of the game and was ejected from the game, fined $57,222 and suspended one game. He missed four other games last season due to injuries.

The signing of Carter goes along with the signing of interior lineman Jordan Davis, who signed a three-year deal for $78 million. The combination of both Carter and Davis gives the Eagles one of the best interior defensive lines in the NFL.

“It’s a new contract and time to get more championships for the city of Philadelphia,” Carter said during his press conference on Wednesday.

Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice-president and general manager, said the decision to extend Carter was based not on past performance or consideration of any bad thing he might have done in the past, but the potential of his future performance.

“I don’t know what off-field concerns. Since Jalen’s been here, he’s put his head down, he’s worked hard, and he’s made huge impact plays for this organization, for this team. Last year, he wasn’t 100%. He tried to fight through that and play through that,” he said. “We don’t do anything based on retroactive performance; we’re doing things based on future performance.”

He took that same approach to the contract negotiations, Carter said. He focused his attention on getting ready for the season while leaving the business end of things to others, he said.

“Over the last few months, I’ve just been working,” Carter said. “I had my agent Drew Rosenhaus handle everything and my beautiful mother handle do most of the communicating and talking. They let me relax and get my summer work in and to come to get ready for the season.”

Training camp continues through next week, and the Eagles will hold their annual public practice at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $15.40 and the proceeds go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.