What Was That?!

Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper makes an incomplete pass during Rams game. Photo: Webster Riddick

If the Philadelphia Eagles/Los Angeles Rams game ended at halftime, the Eagles would be 3-1. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

By Chris Murray

For the Chris Murray Report and the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

Not too happy Eagles fans during last Sunday’s Eagles v. Rams game. Photo: Webster Riddick

For the first three quarters of the Philadelphia Eagles’ frustrating 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (2-2), it looked like they were going to exorcise the demons of last week’s frustrating loss to the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, the Birds fell apart with another head-scratching defeat that included a poor performance by the offense.

After this latest debacle, the questions about offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s new offense and whether or not the Eagles will ever be able to run it effectively will be compounded by talk of the injuries on both sides of the ball.

They’ll also be a lot of questions about how a defense that had basically held the high-powered Rams offense in check for most of the game wound up allowing two long touchdown drives of 98 and 79 late in the fourth quarter, sealing the Birds’ fate.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had thrown two touchdown passes to Darius Cooper to lead the Birds to a 20-10 lead at halftime. According to ESPN.com, the Eagles (2-2) had a 70% chance to win the game after the intermission, but there were signs in the first half that this game was not going to end well for the Birds.

“In the end, we’ve got to execute at a high level. I’ve got to be better,” said Hurts, who completed 12-of-25 passes for 93 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. “I’ve got to figure it out. However it looks, whatever that means, find a way to win the game. We had our opportunities, and we didn’t take advantage of them,”

For starters, the Eagles were without veteran starting right tackle Lane Johnson, who was out due to personal reasons. Wide receiver Devonta Smith, tight end Dallas Godert, guard Landon Dickerson, and running back Saquon Barkley, were also out due to injuries. Barkley left the game early in the first quarter with a hamstring injury after gaining six yards.

WR Darius Cooper makes a touchdown. Photo: Webster Riddick

On defense, the Birds lost cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and defensive end Jonathan Greenard to injury.

Along with the injuries and because the Eagles were woefully inconsistent on offense. In the first half, they were 0-for-6 on third conversions. In fact, the Birds finished the game without converting a third down. They finished 0-for-12.

“0-for on third down, that hurts. It hurts your drives,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “It hurts you being able to do the things that you want to do on offense. It can put you in a pressing situation at times. “

The Eagles first field goal was set up by a Rams turnover. Safety Andrew Mukuba intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass and returned it to the Rams 28. The Birds moved to the Rams six-yard line, but on third down backup running back Tyler Bigby was tackled for a five-yard loss. Jake Elliot kicked a 29-yard field goal.

The Eagles had just one sustained scoring drive for the entire game. They moved from their own 33-yard line to the Rams 24. But on first down, running back Tank Bigby broke off a 19-yard gain to the Rams. But the play was nullified by a holding penalty when Eagles tight end Johnny Mundt moved the ball back to the Rams 34.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is sacked for a 10-yard loss. Photo: Webster Riddick

After a six-yard pass from Hurts to Makai Lemon to the Rams 34 and an incomplete pass to Zack Ertz, Hurts was sacked for a 10-yard loss by linebacker Byron Young and safety Kamren Kinchens. The Eagles had to settle for a 56-yard field goal to take a 6-3 lead.

In the first half, the Eagles had just 100 yards of offense-27 on the ground and 73 yards in the passing game. Both Eagles touchdowns were set up in Rams territory in the second quarter. Eagles punt returner Britain Covey had 41-yard punt return to the Rams 17.

Two plays later, Hurts hit Cooper with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Their second touchdown drive was set up by an interception Cooper DeJean that set the Eagles up at the Rams 35 and a pass interference by the Rams that put the Birds at the 10-yard line.

Hurts found Cooper in the back of the end zone to give the Eagles a 20-10 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Eagles offense produced just 72 yards (172 for the game). Early in the fourth quarter, the Birds had a chance to put the game away. They moved from their own 36 (without the benefit of a third-down conversion) to the Rams’ two-yard line.

When the Birds finally faced a third and goal at 2, the Rams defense stopped Hurts for no gain. On fourth down, instead of kicking field goal, the Eagles decided to go for it and came up short.

Rams Kyren Williams scores the game winning touchdown. Photo: Webster Riddick

“In that situation right there, try to make it a three-score game. It was a two-score game, up 10. We would’ve gone up 13, but I wanted to make it a three-score game right there,” Sirianni said.

Hurts pass to Cooper was incomplete. Stafford and the Rams offense seized control of the game by going on drives of 98 and 79 yards to win the game.

The Eagles have a chance to right the ship when they travel to London this week for a game with the AFC South leading Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is 9:30 a.m. and you can catch the game on the NFL Network and locally on 6ABC.

Maybe the change of scenery and the switch from cheesesteaks to fish and chips will do the team some good.