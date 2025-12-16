Photo: Webster Riddick

Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders gave Philadelphia Eagles fans a taste of what was.

By Chris Murray

For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) finally granted the wish of some prognosticators and benched quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That’s because Hurts and the Eagles offense, along with one of the NFL’s best defenses, ended the competitive portion of the game early in the fourth quarter, nursing a four-touchdown lead with under 13 minutes left in the game.

Coming off the worst performance of his career, Hurts bounced back in a huge way by throwing three touchdown passes and coming away with a near-perfect quarterback rating of 154.9 in the Birds’ 31-0 shutout of the Raiders on a frigid Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles had the greatest performance in the history of the franchise by holding the hapless 2-12 Raiders to just 75 yards of offense. The Birds sacked Raiders backup quarterback Kenny Pickett four times, with two coming from veteran edge rusher Brandon Graham.

Eagles’ RB Saquon Barkley makes a touchdown. Photo: Webster Riddick

“We knew we had some stuff that we needed to work on,” Graham said after the game. “It was a good bounce-back game from a three-game losing streak … Just thankful that nobody turned on each other, nobody wavered. Everybody continued to keep pressing. Bringing the energy today is good collectively.”

For an Eagles team that was scuffling through a three-game losing streak, a win over a bad team like the Raiders was like manna from heaven.

“We’re just trying to play a good game next game. I know that’s boring, guys, but I’m not really thinking too much where it’s going to go,” head coach Nick Sirianni said during his postgame press conference. “We’re just looking to build and stack days upon each other, stack games upon each other, and we’ll look to repeat the success that we had today next week.”

And it was definitely a good bounce-back game for Hurts, who was a target of outright scorn from Philadelphia sports talk radio and local podcasts.

Some of those comments ranged from the idea that he was not an elite quarterback to the point where some social media and traditional media outlets were calling for him to be benched.

Hurts’ teammates said he wasn’t fazed or down on himself after committing five turnovers in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said it was a matter of Hurts just getting ready for the next game.

“That’s just him. He’s a very unique character,” Mailata said. “I think it’s his process during the week of how he attacks. It doesn’t matter if it’s a win, a loss, or a draw, or if it’s his worst performance or his best performance, Jalen has a routine where he gets back to what he needs to work on to execute and play in that game.”

Dallas Goedert makes a 4-yard touchdown. Photo: Webster Riddick

“He rides the wave,” Mailata continued. “He’s never too high or never too low. He’s a cool cucumber at all times.”

Hurts was efficient in the passing game, completing 12-of-15 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-sealing 27-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown early in the fourth quarter. It was the second time this season that his quarterback rating topped the 150 mark.

Throughout his football career in both college and the pros, Hurts has always bounced back from adversity, whether it was being benched in the national championship game or last Monday’s turnover debacle.

“I think everybody needs to remember where I come from and how I’m built,” he said. “I just want to lead in the right way, set the right example. I’ve done the same thing since I went to the University of Alabama, and everything that has been in front of me, so it’s no different now.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ running game, as a collective, found its way back to being effective by rushing for 183 yards. Saquon Barkley led the way with 78 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown. Backup Tank Bigsby added 57 on 17 carries.

After rumors of Hurts not wanting to run the football, Hurts contributed to the ground game with 39 yards on seven carries. His ability to run the ball enabled the Eagles to utilize their run-pass option that kept the Raiders off-balance throughout the game.

“He is a dual-threat quarterback, and we had some good designs there today, and he did a great job of reading things and seeing things and getting the yards that he needed to get a couple of big third-down conversions,” Sirianni said.

But with the Eagles moving in on the NFC Eastern Division crown and the opportunity to defend their Super Bowl title, they’re going to need a consistent effort from Hurts and the offense to go along with the league’s best defense to end the regular season.

With three games left in the season — two against the Washington Commanders and one against the Buffalo Bills — – they need to bottle the success they had against the lowly Raiders.