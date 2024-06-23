All Bucks County State House candidates are invited to the first-ever forum on education

The NAACP Bucks County Branch and the League of Women Voters of Bucks County have partnered with Bucks County Community College to host a first-ever State House of Representatives Candidates Forum on the topic of education. The three nonprofit organizations will host 20 candidates Sept. 12, 2024, at Bucks County Community College (BCCC) located in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The forum will be moderated by the college’s longtime social science faculty member, Bill Pezza, who will pose questions solicited from the public.

The event will be open to the public and streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel at: YouTube.com/BucksCCC starting at 7 p.m that evening.

“This is an exciting and extraordinary opportunity to hear Pennsylvania State Representative candidates discuss their views about education,” said Karen Downer, president of the NAACP Bucks County Branch. “Our members, as well as the public in general, always want to know more about who their candidates are and what their thoughts are on issues that are important to them and their families. Education is a critical topic in the Bucks County community.”

“The mission of the League of Women Voters is to empower voters and defend democracy,” said Liz Fritsch, candidate forum chair, League of Women Voters of Bucks County. “One of the most effective ways of empowering voters is to provide them with non-partisan, unbiased information about where candidates stand on the issues. This event allows voters to hear from the candidates themselves about the important issue of education.”

Kevin Antoine, the college’s associate vice president of external affairs and chief diversity officer, pointed out that Bucks County Community College encourages free speech and debate for all residents as part of its mission.

“As the only public college in the county, Bucks County Community College believes civic engagement is fundamental to the survival of a democracy,” Antoine said. “Candidates from all backgrounds should be able to engage in dialogue without fear of reprisal from the government. Debates and public forums like these strengthen free speech and expand equal opportunity.”

The event will take place in the Zlock Performing Arts Center, located on the Newtown campus of Bucks County Community College at 275 Swamp Road. Admission and parking are free.

The NAACP Bucks County Branch, League of Women Voters of Bucks County, and Bucks County Community College urge all candidates to take this opportunity to speak directly to constituents on an issue that affects all residents of Bucks County: parents, students, and taxpayers. To learn more about each candidate, visit: www.Vote411.org.

Voters who wish to hear directly from the candidates are urged to contact those running in their district and urge them to take part.

Candidates by state house district (asterisk denotes incumbent):

18th: Kathleen C. Tomlinson* (R), Anand Patel (D)

29th: Tim Brennan* (D), Steve Mekanik (R)

31st: Perry Warren* (D), Bernie Sauer (R)

140th: Jim Prokopiak* (D), Candace Cabanas (R)

141st: Tina Davis* (D), Noah Boyd (R)

142nd: Joe Hogan* (R), Anna Payne (D)

143rd: Shelby Labs* (R), Eleanor Breslin (D)

144th: Brian Munroe* (D), Daniel J. McPhillips (R)

145th: Craig Staats* (R), Vera Cole (D)

178th: Kristin Marcell* (R); Emma Rosenthal (D)

District boundaries (as of 2022 redistricting):

18th: Bensalem Township and Hulmeville Borough

29th: Buckingham, Doylestown, and Solebury Townships; Chalfont, Doylestown, New Britain, and New Hope Boroughs

31st: Lower Makefield, Newtown, and Upper Makefield Townships; Newtown and Yardley Boroughs

140th: Falls and Middletown (part) Townships; Morrisville and Tullytown Boroughs

141st: Bristol Township and Bristol Borough

142nd: Lower Southampton, Middletown (part), and Northampton (part), Townships; Langhorne, Langhorne Manor, and Penndel Boroughs

143rd: Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain (part), Plumstead, and Tinicum Townships; Dublin, Perkasie, Sellersville, and Silverdale Boroughs

144th: New Britain (part), Warminster, and Warrington Townships; Ivyland Borough

145th: Bridgeton, Durham, East Rockhill, Haycock, Milford, Nockamixon, Richland, Springfield, and West Rockhill Townships; Quakertown, Richlandtown, Riegelsville, Telford (Bucks County portion) and Trumbauersville Boroughs

178th: Northampton (part), Upper Southampton, Warwick, and Wrightstown Townships