1:40 PM / Wednesday October 16, 2024

15 Oct 2024

Bucks County ballot drop boxes open

October 15, 2024

The 2024 General Election season is in full swing in Bucks County with mail-in ballots headed to voters and three Official Ballot Drop Boxes now open.

As of last Thursday afternoon, approximately 80,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Bucks County with tens of thousands more to be sent in the coming days.

Ballot drop boxes in County offices opened during regular business hours on October 7.

“Here in Bucks County we are committed to conducting a free and fair election to the high standard our residents have come to expect,” said Commissioner Vice Chair Bob Harvie, who also serves as chair of the Board of Elections. “Our staff in the Board of Elections Office is working overtime –- in some cases literally –- to make all the preparations necessary for a successful Election Day this Nov. 5.”

The drop boxes are located at:

Upper Bucks Government Services Center
261 California Road
Quakertown, PA 18951

Bucks County Administration Building
55 E. Court Street
Doylestown, PA 18901

Lower Bucks Government Services Center
7321 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055

“On-demand” mail-in ballots will be available at the three County government office locations beginning October 15.

Drop boxes in libraries throughout Bucks County are scheduled to open on October 21. For a full schedule of drop box hours and locations, visit: www.BucksCounty.gov/BallotBoxes.

All ballot drop boxes are staffed by a Board of Elections employee while open for use, and are under 24-hour video surveillance.

Voters are reminded that to ensure their vote is counted, ballots must be sealed inside the yellow secrecy envelope, which must be then sealed inside the provided return envelope. Return envelopes must be signed and dated.

As in previous elections, the County is providing postage for return envelopes, so voters won’t need to use a stamp to cast their ballot.

Ballots for the 2024 General Election must be returned to the Board of Elections -– whether by mail, through an Official Ballot Drop Box, or in person -– no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 5.

For more information on voting in Bucks County, including how to apply for a mail-in ballot and a list of important election deadlines, visit: www.BucksCounty.gov/Elections.

