Bucks County Home Repair Program now accepting applications

Pronounced like “bee-chirp,” BCHRP is a resource available to low-moderate income Bucks County homeowners that provides qualifying households with up to $50,000 for home repairs and modifications.

Bucks County aims to bring necessary repairs to between 120 and 150 owner-occupied homes. Common eligible repairs include roofing, plumbing, electrical systems, heating and accessibility modifications such as ramps and grab bars.

“The County of Bucks is committed to ensuring our residents are safe, healthy and comfortable in their homes,” said Commissioner Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia. “Through these investments in Bucks County’s current housing stock, we will be improving lives and advancing living standards for current and future generations of county residents.”

Applications will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Mailed applications must be postmarked by that date.

All applications begin with a pre-application review of general eligibility questions which must be submitted prior to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Any pre-application submissions after this date are not guaranteed to be considered in this round of applications.

“We are excited to launch this program to support homeowners in Bucks County in need of critical home repairs that may have been deferred during the duress of the past few years,” said Jeffrey Fields, Bucks County’s director of housing and community development.

BCHRP is a nearly $10 million initiative, comprising combining contributions from the Commonwealth’s Whole-Home Repair Program (WHRP) and the Bucks County Commissioners contribution of state and local fiscal relief funds to increase the number of households served and maximize the program’s impact. The program is being implemented by Capital Access, Inc. and Habit for Humanity of Bucks County.

Funds for approved projects will be disbursed directly to approved BCHRP General Contractors. Fifty percent of the funds will be provided as a grant, while the remaining fifty percent will be a deferred payment loan, which carries no periodic interest or principal payments.

The loan will be recorded against the property as a mortgage and will be due upon resale, title transfer, or refinance. Owners of mobile homes can access up to $15,000 as a grant for eligible home repairs.

To assist with the application process, BCHRP will host two in-person application sessions:

Thursday, July 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

These sessions will take place at Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, 539 Jacksonville Road, #100, Warminster.

For more information about the program, including the in-person events, eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit the official Bucks County Home Repair Program website at: BucksCounty.gov/BCHRP.

Prospective applicants can also call the BCHRP Helpline at: (267) 899-6544.