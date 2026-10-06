Building stronger education pathways to strengthen Greater Philadelphia’s workforce

Guest Commentary

By Dr. K.L. Allen

regional vice president, Western Governors University

Dr. K. L. Allen

(Photo courtesy of Dr. Allen)

Across Greater Philadelphia, conversations about economic growth increasingly come back to the same question: How do we ensure local workers have pathways to the skills and credentials they need to move into the jobs our communities depend on? The answer requires that we make the path between education and employment easier to navigate, particularly for learners who may already be balancing work, family and other responsibilities.

Community colleges are an important starting point. Institutions like Delaware County Community College (DCCC) provide students with affordable opportunities to build skills, earn credentials, and prepare for careers or further education. But for students who want or need a bachelor’s degree to advance, transferring to a four-year institution can introduce another set of hurdles.

That is why transfer partnerships matter. DCCC and Western Governors University recently established a new transfer agreement designed to give DCCC graduates and employees a more direct route to continued education. The agreement allows learners to build on the work they have already completed at DCCC while accessing flexible, online degree programs.

While agreements like this are fundamentally about serving students, they can also play a larger role in workforce development. Delaware and Chester counties are home to employers across healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing and other sectors that depend on a steady pipeline of skilled workers. Across Greater Philadelphia, healthcare and social assistance alone accounts for nearly 646,000 jobs, while professional, scientific and technical services employs more than 333,000 people — underscoring the scale of opportunity available to workers who can access the education and credentials these fields require.

As those industries evolve, workers will need opportunities to continue building their skills and credentials throughout their careers. For many working adults, however, returning to college through a traditional model is difficult. Someone already employed full time should not have to choose between maintaining a paycheck and pursuing the education that could help them advance. Likewise, students who have already completed college-level coursework should have clear opportunities to carry that progress forward.

Creating stronger connections between two- and four-year institutions can help address both challenges. Transfer pathways give learners greater clarity about where their education can take them. Flexible learning models can make it possible to continue that journey while remaining in the workforce. And career-aligned programs can help connect additional education to the skills employers are seeking.

These pathways are especially important when we consider that there is no single “traditional” college student anymore. The person seeking a bachelor’s degree may be a recent community college graduate, but they may just as easily be a parent, a midcareer professional seeking advancement or someone preparing to enter a new field.

Higher education should be built to serve all of them. No single partnership will solve a region’s workforce challenges. But creating clearer, more flexible routes between education and employment is an important piece of the puzzle. Colleges, universities, employers and community organizations all have a role to play in ensuring people can move through those pathways without unnecessarily starting over.

For Delaware and Chester counties and communities across Greater Philadelphia, strengthening those connections can help more residents turn the education they have already earned into the next step in their careers, while helping local employers build the skilled workforce they need for the future.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.