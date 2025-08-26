Chester County government steps up in support of Chester County food bank needs

(Photo/Shutterstock)

In response to critical funding shortfalls caused by significant federal budget cuts, Chester County Commissioners Josh Maxwell, Marian Moskowitz, and Eric Roe have accelerated the release of County-directed support for the Chester County Food Bank. A $75,000 grant — the remaining portion of the Food Bank’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — has been disbursed early to help address the organization’s immediate supply needs.

“Despite the significant funding setbacks experienced by the Chester County Food Bank, the board members, staff and volunteers there have shown tremendous determination to keep food and other essential supplies flowing for those who truly need them,” said Commissioners Maxwell, Moskowitz and Roe. “Ours is a community that rises to the occasion when there are emergency needs, and we will always look at ways to be part of the emergency response. In this case, a response to fund emergency food support.”

In addition to the expedited grant, Chester County Government employees have stepped up with a month-long drive to donate funds, food and other needed goods.

Chester County Chief Executive Officer David Byerman said, “Public service is more than a job, it’s a calling. Chester County Steps Up is our way of celebrating that calling — showcasing how our employees lead with heart, give back with purpose, and step up when it matters most.”

Chester County Government’s ongoing partnership with the county’s Food Bank network includes donating fresh produce cultivated in raised beds at the Chester County Prison Work Release Center and the Chester County Youth Center. Through the Trellis for Tomorrow program, over 6,300 pounds of organic produce were grown in 2024 alone, and since the program began at both the Work Release Center in 2014, and the Youth Center in 2013, more than 45,000 pounds of produce have been harvested.

Additionally, thanks to the Commissioners’ allocation of land at Springton Manor Farm, the Chester County Food Bank grows produce year-round in a 36-foot greenhouse and an 80-foot-high tunnel (hoop house). Seasonal vegetables are also cultivated in a field spanning nearly one acre.

“The Chester County Commissioners have been steadfast in their commitment to ensuring a food secure Chester County. We truly couldn’t accomplish our mission without the support of the county and our community”, said Andrea Youndt CEO of Chester County Food Bank.