Chester County Health Department announces seasonal vaccine clinics

As autumn approaches, the Chester County Health Department reminds all residents to protect themselves against seasonal illnesses by receiving their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. The Health Department offers convenient community clinics throughout the county to ensure easy access to these vital vaccines.

An appointment is required for these clinics and can be made online at chesco.org/fallvaccines or by calling 610-344-6225. The 2024 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

September 26

Great Valley Middle School

225 N. Phoenixville Pike, Malvern

3:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

September 30

Coatesville Area Public Library

501 E Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville

12:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

October 10

Kennett Middle School

195 Sunny Dell Road, Landenberg

3:00 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.

October 17

Unionville High School

740 Unionville Road, Kennett Square

3:00 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.

October 19

Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene

240 State Road, West Grove

10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

October 24

Owen J. Roberts Middle School

881 Ridge Road, Pottstown

3:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

October 28

Fugett Middle School

500 Ellis Lane, West Chester

3:00 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.

September 17 – December 20

Government Services Center – Health Department

601 Westtown Road, West Chester

Times and days vary

“We are committed to making vaccination accessible to everyone in Chester County,” said Jeanne Franklin, director of the Chester County Health Department. “Our community clinics offer a convenient way to get vaccinated early in the season. There are no copays for those with health insurance, and uninsured individuals will not face any out-of-pocket costs.”

All community clinics will offer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. If residents cannot attend a community clinic, they are encouraged to visit their healthcare provider or a local pharmacy to receive their vaccines.

“Vaccination, combined with preventive practices such as regular hand washing and staying home when sick, helps protect our community from seasonal illnesses,” added Franklin. “By working together, we can keep our families, schools, and workplaces healthy this fall and winter.”

For more information, visit: www.chesco.org/fallvaccines or call: (610) 344-6225.