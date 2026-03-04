Image

12:06 AM / Thursday March 5, 2026

4 Mar 2026

Commissioners pass resolution opposing warehouses as ICE detention centers

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 4, 2026 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

John Miller, an organizer with One Circle Community Coalition, shows a variance request while speaking about plans to oppose converting a warehouse into an ICE detention facility Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at a community hall in Social Circle, Ga. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

On February 18, the Bucks County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution asserting its opposition to the use of any warehouses in Bucks County as federal immigration detention centers.

Adopted by unanimous vote during the Commissioners’ regular public meeting, the resolution reaffirms the County’s longstanding cooperation with federal law enforcement – including on immigration matters – while making note of recent reports detailing poor conditions of confinement and alleged mistreatment of detainees held in immigrant detention facilities.

“While there’s no doubt some legal or zoning reasons why this is not a good idea, we have a moral imperative to oppose the treatment of people that we’re seeing play out around the country,” said Commissioner Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia. “We see what’s happening in the streets, and we read fragments of what’s happening behind closed doors. Today’s resolution is this Board making clear that we will not be tolerating that activity here.”

The resolution comes as United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has moved to purchase or lease industrial warehouses across the country, including warehouses in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to use as detention facilities.

“Bucks County is not a county that needs or wants a detention facility,” said Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo. “I want it to be perfectly clear – whether it’s right now, or a month, a year from now – we do not want, and the Commissioners are opposed to, a detention facility for ICE here in Bucks County.”

The resolution echoes concerns raised earlier this month by Gov. Josh Shapiro in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, and warns of hazards that mass detention facilities built in areas not meant for human occupation would pose to both public health and public safety.

“I agree, obviously, with Commissioner DiGirolamo that this county is no place for these kinds of facilities, but I’ll expand that – this country is no place for these kinds of facilities,” said Commissioner Vice Chair Bob Harvie, drawing comparisons to the internment of Japanese-Americans and some Italian-born residents during World War II. “At some point we have to think back to who we are as a country and stand up for what’s right. This is doing that.”

Related Posts

2018 Primary Election “At a Glance” Voters Guide Local Black immigrants prepare for a future in a Trump world City announces decision not to renew PARS agreement with ICE
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

Being helpful?

March 4, 2026

Share Tweet Email Durrell Hospedale | PHL City Council Hanging In The Hall During Thursday’s Philadelphia City...

Home and Garden

Corral Clutter with a Mudroom

February 24, 2026

Share Tweet Email Family Features Often positioned near the primary point of entry, mudrooms are a popular...

Philly NAACP

57TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

March 4, 2026

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

Color Of Money

How AI agents help the ‘Fortune 5 million’ thrive

January 26, 2026

Share Tweet Email BPT While today’s Fortune 500 companies have largely automated many processes, smaller businesses, the...

Elections

NAACP asks judge to protect against misuse of voter data seized by FBI in Georgia’s Fulton County

February 24, 2026

Share Tweet Email Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., walks with other elected officials, Wednesday, Jan....

SUNrise

A Muslim-owned thrift shop blends modest fashion, faith and sustainability

February 24, 2026

Share Tweet Email Owner Kadjahtou Balde, center, interacts with Tyllah Gorham, at Modify Thrift in Harlem, in...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff