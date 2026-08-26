COSA offers Power Over Pain, acclaimed chronic pain self-management program on Tuesdays, from September 15 to October 20

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Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA), in collaboration with the PA Department of Aging, is offering the acclaimed Power Over Pain: Chronic Self-Management Program for residents 60 years or older living with chronic pain.

The program will be held virtually on Zoom on Tuesdays, September 15 through October 20 from 1-3:30 p.m.

One in 5 people live with chronic pain or chronic disease, which can impact all aspects of life by causing significant physical, mental, and emotional distress. Chronic pain self-management is the idea that individuals are in control of how they deal with their own pain as experts of their own bodies.

The program, which was developed at Stanford University, addresses how to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep. Topics include:

• Learning exercises to improve strength, flexibility, and endurance

• Discussions on how to effectively use medications

• Examination of the impact of good nutrition

• Spotlighting new treatments for chronic pain

This program is free through support from COSA and the PA Department of Aging. Space is limited, and registration is required.

To register, contact COSA Health and Wellness Program Manager Ellen Williams at: (610) 499-1937 or [email protected]. Interested residents should provide their name, address, phone number, and email when registering.