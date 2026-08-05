DA announces charges against 2025 Cheltenham coaches, players following grand jury investigation

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Cheltenham Township Acting Police Chief Richard Schaffer announced charges on July 29 against four 2025 Cheltenham High School football coaches and six players related to two locker room incidents where multiple football players beat a sophomore player in August and September 2025.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele

Photo/Mont. County

The four coaches — head coach Terence Tolbert, 55, of Elkins Park; associate head coach Darian “DJ” McFadden, 42, of Roslyn, Pa.; assistant coach Benjamin Johnson III, 45, of Cheltenham; and volunteer coach Ralph Burnley, 60, of Elkins Park — were each charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (EWOC) and Conspiracy to EWOC.

Two football players, who were 18 years old at the time of the incidents and Grand Jury testimony, were charged: Isaiah Simpson, 18, of Cheltenham (charged with Conspiracy to Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and related charges); and Josiah Peeler, 18, of Cheltenham (charged with false swearing). Four other football players who were juveniles at the time, face a variety of charges based on their conduct during the locker room incidents and afterwards. Under the Juvenile Act, juveniles charged with a crime cannot be publicly named.

The criminal charges were filed following the conclusion of a lengthy investigation of two incidents in the Cheltenham High School football team locker room by the Montgomery County Investigating Grand Jury. Through the testimony of more than 25 witnesses, the Grand Jury learned that there were two incidents—one on Aug.15, 2025 and one on Sept. 3, 2025. Initially, there were only reports related to the Sept. 3, 2025, incident. The Grand Jury’s investigation found that on those two occasions, multiple football players were in the locker room when a 15-year-old sophomore and member of the football team was assaulted. The information reviewed by the Grand Jury described ongoing issues between the juvenile victim and other players that led up to the two incidents.

The first incident on Aug. 15, 2025, was recorded by two juvenile football players (including Alleged Delinquent Juvenile #4), who shared the video with multiple players and other students during the fall semester, but later deleted the video of this first incident. The videos showed several football players (including Alleged Delinquent Juvenile #2) in the locker room restraining the juvenile victim while their teammate (Alleged Delinquent Juvenile #1) used a broomstick to poke at the victim’s buttocks. The incident occurred as the players were changing following that day’s practice.

A second locker room incident occurred on Sept. 3, 2025. This incident was at first believed to be the only incident and reportedly occurred after the victim stole equipment from another player’s locker, which prompted the coaching staff to make the team do additional running.

Testimony before the Grand Jury from multiple witnesses described that incident as involving multiple players, including Isaiah Simpson and other unidentified players, kicking or stomping on the juvenile victim. That incident also involved the use of a broomstick to poke at the victim’s buttocks, again by Alleged Delinquent Juvenile #1. No video of that incident was located. When interviewed, the juvenile said that at the time of the assault he was wearing shorts and football equipment, like cleats, and described this incident as being punched, kicked and stomped in the head and groin with cleats, forcing him to curl up to protect himself and his head. The victim also said those assaulting him were trying to “poke him in the butt with a broomstick,” and said the broomstick did not go “in” but made contact with his butt cheek over his shorts.

No coaches were present in the locker room during either incident. Instead, the four coaches who face criminal charges learned about the Sept. 3, 2025, incident when Burnley was giving the victim a ride home following the Sept. 3 practice. In the car, the victim told Burnley that he had just been “jumped” by his teammates in the locker room following practice and had an injury to his genital area. Burnley immediately texted the coaches group chat from the car. Cellphone evidence shows that Burnley’s call to Tolbert prompted subsequent communications among Tolbert, Burnley, Assistant Coach McFadden and Assistant Coach Johnson, including text messages and a group phone call with the juvenile victim. The victim testified that McFadden and Tolbert told him not to tell his mother about the incident because they would handle it. The evidence showed the coaches discussed the incident, that the incident would put the football season in jeopardy and that they needed to address it within the team rather than outside of the team. The coaches did not contact the boy’s mother or tell school administrators at that time about the assault.

“These assaults on a football player were not the typical goofing around by teammates. These were crimes,” said DA Steele. “Numerous witnesses, many reluctant to share what they saw and knew, testified about what occurred in the Cheltenham High School locker room on these two occasions and testified about actions taken by some of the football coaches after the assaults. After carefully considering all of the testimony and evidence, including reviewing the recovered videos of one of the assaults, the Grand Jury recommended charges against the four juveniles, two other football players and four coaches.”

The victim’s mother learned about the Sept. 3, 2025, assault a few days later from a family member who heard about it from other parents. She took her son to an urgent care facility on Sept. 8, 2025. He was found to have sustained a contusion to his penis.

On Sept. 18, 2025, school administrators and district officials learned of the Sept. 3, 2025, incident through an anonymous report on the Safe2Say app. That report led Cheltenham administrators to file a ChildLine report and contact Cheltenham Police. Cheltenham school administrators ultimately suspended the football season on Oct. 17, 2025, and cancelled the season on Oc. 19, 2025, citing allegations of hazing.

As part of its work, the Grand Jury issued a report recommending proposed changes to laws pertaining to the types of child abuse and sexual misconduct that must be reported by mandated reporters such as teachers, school administrators and athletic coaches. The Grand Jury report notes that Pennsylvania’s mandatory reporting laws do not currently recognize hazing as a form of child abuse that must be immediately reported to ChildLine and other authorities by mandated reporters. The report calls for hazing to be added to the statute by Pennsylvania legislators.

Montgomery County Detectives and Cheltenham Police have informed the six adults and four juveniles that they are being criminally charged. Arrangements are being made for the adults to turn themselves into police for arrest, at which time they will be arraigned and bail will be set. The juveniles will be processed according to the rules of the Juvenile Act.