DCCC, Delaware County Council and Visit Delco partner to advance hospitality, culinary workforce development

Delaware County Community College, Delaware County Council, and Visit Delco have announced a partnership to enhance hospitality and culinary arts education, strengthening workforce development in the region.

The initiative, unveiled during a November 21 press conference at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill, will support a state-of-the-art facility for DCCC’s Culinary Arts and Hotel and Restaurant Management Programs at the former Archbishop Prendergast School. DCCC is transforming the school into a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar, education and workforce training facility. The new location will open in 2026 and is being supported by the DCCC Educational Foundation’s Building Community Campaign.

Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of DCCC, called the partnership a transformational investment in education and economic development.

“This collaboration represents a commitment to providing our students with resources to succeed in growing industries,” Cronin said. “We’re proud to work with the county to deliver a program that meets the needs of both our students and local employers.”

The event included a ceremonial signing of the partnership agreement and special desserts prepared by DCCC students, showcasing their skills and creativity. DCCC’s Culinary Arts, A.A.S. program prepares students for employment in various segments of the food service industry in positions such as restaurant chef, banquet chef, sous chef, kitchen manager, production cook, line cook, and prep cook.

The program includes academic courses, skills development in kitchen lab courses and practical internship experience. A Certificate of Competency is also available. Academic classes are offered at the Marple Campus, while hands-on classes are offered in commercial kitchens in Broomall and at the new location in Phoenixville.

The College’s Hotel and Restaurant Management, A.A.S. program is designed for individuals seeking specialized training and knowledge as preparation for a career in the vast hospitality industry.

“This is an exciting step for Delaware County,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council. “By dedicating hotel tax funding to this project, we are creating career pathways for our residents while addressing critical workforce needs for local businesses.”

Steve Byrne, executive director of Visit Delco, said the program will ensure the long-term vitality of the county’s hospitality industry.

“Tourism and hospitality are integral to Delaware County’s economy,” he said. “This initiative will ensure our workforce is prepared to deliver exceptional service and support the continued growth of the sector.”

DCCC Culinary student Valerie Rosa said the planned facility is a game-changer for students.

“This investment shows the county is committed to our success,” Rosa said. “Having access to a modern facility will help us build skills and confidence for our future careers.”

For more information about DCCC’s new Southeast Center, visit www.dccc.edu/new-center. For more on Culinary Arts at DCCC, visit: www.dccc.edu/culinary.

For more information on the Building Community Campaign — a bold initiative to provide access, increase diversity, and create a stronger, more vibrant region — visit: www.dccc.edu/building-community.