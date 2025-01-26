Delaware County Board of Elections unveils precinct consolidation plan

Photo: Shutterstock

Delaware County Director of Elections James P. Allen has unveiled a data-driven plan to consolidate over 100 precincts to 51 during the January 14, 2025, Board of Elections Meeting. Aimed at boosting efficiency and cutting costs, this initiative would streamline the County’s 428 precincts by merging adjacent, low-voter-count areas, reducing the total precincts by 53.

Delaware County currently has approximately 410,000 registered voters and 428 precincts, averaging 958 voters per precinct. By comparison, Montgomery County averages 1,400 voters per precinct, and Chester County averages 1,650. The disparity in Delaware County stems from 24 “micro-precincts” serving fewer than 400 voters and 197 precincts serving between 401 and 900 voters.

“This plan will save over $53,000 per election, [and] more than $106,000 annually, while improving service to voters,” Allen said. “This is a reasonable step to merge small precincts, that already vote together in the same room or the same neighborhood. None of these mergers will result in super-sized precincts.”

The proposal is the result of a comprehensive multi-year assessment of voter registration data by the Elections Department. The review focused on identifying opportunities to consolidate precincts with low voter counts while maintaining accessible locations and minimizing voter disruption.

“Jim Allen and his team deserve great credit for taking a deep dive into the voter registration data and identifying opportunities to streamline and improve our election processes,” said Delaware County Council Member Christine Reuther. “This is a thoughtful, data-driven approach that will help ensure that we continue to provide accessible and efficient voting options for all residents.”

Plan details and expected impact

Under the proposed plan, smaller precincts would be merged with adjacent ones that share common voting districts, resulting in more balanced precinct sizes within the ideal range of 1,200–2,000 voters. No precinct would exceed 1,800 voters, ensuring manageable polling locations and efficient operations. Importantly, 89% of voters in the consolidation areas would continue voting at their current polling sites, while the remaining 11% would shift to new locations within 0.2–0.3 miles of their original sites.

This reduction in precincts would lead to significant cost savings, including an estimated $600,000 in future equipment upgrades over the next decade, while improving voter services and operational efficiency.

In reviewing potential consolidations, considerations included:

Whether the precincts are adjacent,

Whether the precincts share common voting districts such as State House, State Senate, Magisterial District Judge, local municipal ward/district, and school district region, and

Whether the prospective consolidated precincts already share a polling place or have polling places in close proximity.

The proposed consolidation plan will be subject to review by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, with implementation expected either prior to the May 20, 2025, Primary Election or before the November 4, 2025, Municipal Election.

Maps of Proposed Precinct Consolidations

To help visualize the proposed precinct consolidations, Delaware County utilized precinct maps used by the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission for review by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania Department of State.

To review these maps and see the full list of precincts proposed for consolidation, visit: www.DelcoPA.Gov/PrecinctPlan on the Delco Votes! website.

For more information about upcoming elections, voter registration, and more visit: DelcoPA.Gov/Vote.