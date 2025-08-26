Delaware County celebrates New Leash on Life graduation at George W. Hill Correctional Facility

(Photo/delcopa.gov)

George W. Hill Correctional Facility Warden Laura Williams and Reentry and Program Administrator Kelly Shaw were proud to welcome New Leash on Life USA Founder and CEO Marian Marchese, numerous GWH staff members, members of the Jail Oversight Board, and representatives of County agencies on Tuesday, August 12, to celebrate New Leash on Life USA’s latest 2025 graduation ceremony at GWH, which is located in Thornton.

The milestone event marks only the second graduating class from one of the County’s newest and most impactful reentry programs — designed to foster second chances, reduce recidivism, and save the lives of both people and dogs. The six-month program, funded through $1.9 million in federal support secured by U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5th Dist.) for Prison-to-Community Workforce Development initiatives, is operated in partnership with the nonprofit New Leash on Life USA.

“This is rehabilitation in its truest form — changing lives, building futures, and giving both people and dogs a second chance,” Williams said. “It’s a testament to what’s possible when we combine compassion, structure, and opportunity. I’m deeply grateful to Kelly Shaw, whose leadership and dedication have been central to bringing this program to life here at GWH.”

“Over the past three months, we’ve watched our participants grow in confidence, develop trust, and take real pride in their work,” Shaw said. “Seeing Maurice, Craig, Shahid, Eric, Anthony, Kamini, Justin, David, Dwight, and Tyronne graduate is proof that with the right support and resources, transformation is possible. This program changes the trajectory of lives — human and canine alike.”

Delaware County Councilmember Kevin Madden underscored Council’s pride in the program, saying, “Programs like New Leash on Life demonstrate the real impact of second chances. They equip participants with skills, confidence, and opportunities for a successful reentry, while also rescuing dogs and preparing them for loving homes. It’s an investment that benefits individuals, strengthens families, and builds a stronger community.”

New Leash on Life USA pairs participants with shelter dogs rescued from euthanasia and engages them in 12 weeks of in-facility workshops focused on dog training, life skills, career readiness, and trauma-informed care. The program is grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy and animal-assisted therapy. The second 12 weeks of the program focus on individualized reentry services and paid internships, supporting participants as they transition into their communities.

The program has a proven track record. Since its first program launch in 2011, New Leash has served more than 685 people, achieving an impressive 75% graduation rate and limiting one-year recidivism to just 10.5%. In the process, it has also saved over 312 dogs and prepared them to thrive in permanent homes.

Graduates receive ongoing support with job placement, transit access, housing, and health care resources, complementing the facility’s broader reentry offerings, including the award-winning PREP program and recently expanded mental health services supported by a $769,825 federal grant.

“We’re so proud of our graduates — both human and canine,” said Marian Marchese, founder and CEO of New Leash on Life USA. “Our participants and their rescue dogs created a powerful, transformative bond and put in a tremendous amount of work over the past 12 weeks, and now both are ready for their fresh start in the community.”

The transformative power of the program is evident not only to participants and partners, but also to those working with them each day.

“Watching participants and their dogs grow together is incredibly rewarding,” said Lauren Ambrose, a certified dog Trainer working with the program at GWH. “Many arrive with little or no experience with dogs — sometimes even fear or negative associations — but over the weeks, I see them take accountability, build trust, and form a bond that provides a foundation for improving their lives.”

“This graduation is the result of dedication, collaboration, and a shared belief in the power of second chances,” added Williams. “I especially want to thank Danielle Hibbard, director of adult probation; Alexandra Whittle, chief of the diversion and reentry unit at the Public Defender’s Office; Marian; and Robert Rosa, senior VP of programs at New Leash on Life USA. Their commitment is helping us redefine reentry and rehabilitation in Delaware County.”

The ceremony was also an opportunity to recognize the numerous George W. Hill Correctional Facility staff members and representatives of County agencies who played vital roles in the recent launch of the program, including the Office of the Public Defender, Adult Probation, the Office of the District Attorney, and many dedicated staff members.

To learn more about New Leash on Life USA, including dog adoption opportunities, visit: newleashonlife.org.