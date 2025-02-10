Image

3:43 PM / Tuesday February 11, 2025

10 Feb 2025

Delaware County Community College student named 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

February 10, 2025

Needah-e-fatema Hafeezali Gangji. (Photo/DCCC)

Delaware County Community College Phi Theta Kappa honor society student Needah-e-fatema Hafeezali Gangji of Malvern was one of 210 students nationally recognized as a 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. This recognition includes a $1,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.

Open to Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide, the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps students defray educational expenses while they are enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. This year’s scholars were selected from more than 1,500 applicants by a panel of independent judges.

A native of Tanzania, Gangji is pursuing an associate degree in Business Administration and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society of associate degree-granting colleges. At DCCC, she is president of the Business Society, vice president of social media for Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Tau Epsilon chapter and is forming a debate club. She was also a club leader in the Muslim Students Association and the Social Work Club. She has a passion for digital media and public speaking, and after graduation plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications with a minor in digital marketing.

“DCCC is more than a college — it’s the place that gave me the opportunity to follow my flame,” Gangji said.

“We are very proud that one of our students has been recognized with this prestigious national award,” said DCCC President Dr. Marta Yera Cronin. “Needah’s selection as a Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar is an outstanding accomplishment and a reflection of her strong academic work and her commitment to her community.”

A total of $210,000 will be awarded this year through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

