Delaware County Council applauds nearly $100 million investment into Chester

Delaware County is investing $2.9 million to help redesign Route 291 and address blight across the city.

MEDIA, Pa. — Delaware County Council has issued the following statement applauding the nearly $100 million in investments into the City of Chester announced recently by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Delaware County Council commends the announcement of the nearly $100 million investment in Chester announced by Governor Josh Shapiro on Thursday to revitalize Pennsylvania’s oldest municipality, which has a rich history as a hub of manufacturing and shipping throughout the 20th century.

This investment, done in partnership with local business leaders, nonprofits, and leaders, includes $2.9 million in funding from the County to help redesign Route 291/U.S. 13 and address blight across the city.

Delaware County has committed $2.5 million to the over $52 million being invested in the Route 291 project, which will redesign and revamp a section of Route 291 that bisects Chester’s downtown from the waterfront to increase roadway safety, provide residents better connection to the waterfront, and build the section of the East Coast Greenway through the City of Chester. The County has also committed $400,000 in Act 152 funding dedicated to helping address blight through demolition and site readiness to the $2.5 million allocated from a USDOT Reconnecting Communities grant the County received.

Other projects include a $27.5 million investment in expanding the waterfront sports complex in partnership with the Philadelphia Union, nearly $14 million in investments to better connect Widener University to downtown Chester and modernize the campus, and roughly $900,000 to reduce violence and invest in the arts across the city.

These investments will transform an area that has the potential to be one of Delaware County’s greatest assets. The package will address both urgent needs and long-term revitalization in Chester, which has the opportunity to be one of the greatest turnarounds in Pennsylvania history. Council remains deeply committed to improving the lives of Chester residents and putting the city on a path to success by investing in infrastructure, community programs, and economic growth.