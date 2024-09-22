Delaware County Office of the Medical Examiner launches new psychological autopsy program

In recognition of September as Suicide Awareness Month, the Delaware County Office of the Medical Examiner is launching a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing the investigation of suicide cases and supporting prevention efforts. This new program, which will conduct psychological autopsies on all suicide cases investigated by the office, is developed in close partnership with the Delaware County Health Department, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, and other key departments and civic organizations within the county.

The psychological autopsy is a systematic reconstructive mental state evaluation (RMSE) that delves into the period leading up to an individual’s death. Its primary purpose is to determine the cause of death, distinguishing between accidental, suicidal, or other possible explanations.

“Launching this program during Suicide Awareness Month, and in collaboration with our partners, reinforces our collective commitment to understanding and preventing suicide in our community,” said Lange, Administrator of the Delaware County Office of the Medical Examiner. “By working together with the Delaware County Health Department, the District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, and other local organizations, we aim to gather the most comprehensive insights possible to inform strategies that can prevent future tragedies.”

This initiative involves structured, in-depth interviews with those closely associated with the deceased, including friends, family members, and healthcare providers. In addition to interviews, the program will analyze pertinent documents such as bio-psycho-social assessments, forensic evidence, and all available medical and mental health records. These efforts are designed to create a detailed psychological profile of the deceased, offering critical insights into their mental state prior to death.

The findings from these psychological autopsies are expected to play a significant role not only in understanding the factors that lead to suicide but also in identifying patterns that could be instrumental in prevention and policy development. The collaboration with various county departments and organizations underscores a united approach to addressing this pressing public health issue.

“As we observe Suicide Awareness Month, it is essential to emphasize the importance of understanding the circumstances surrounding these deaths,” Lange added. “This program, and our partnerships, represent a significant step forward in our efforts to combat suicide and promote mental health awareness across Delaware County.”

The Delaware County Office of the Medical Examiner encourages community members and organizations to engage in Suicide Awareness Month activities by discussing mental health, supporting those in need, and promoting available resources for suicide prevention.

For more information about the psychological autopsy program or to schedule an interview, please contact the Delaware County Office of the Medical Examiner’s bereavement counselor, Megan Vosheski.