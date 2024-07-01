In Delaware County, Shapiro announces 2023 PTRR program to begin distribution of funds on July 1

ABOVE PHOTO: Gov. Shapiro announces the initial disbursement of the PTRR funds set to start on July 1 at the Upper Darby Senior Center, Monday, June 24. (Photo/pa.gov)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne visited Upper Darby Senior Center in Delaware County this week to announce that rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2023 as part of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program will start to be distributed on Monday, July 1, 2024, as required by law.

This initial distribution will include approximately 442,000 rebates totaling $266 million — critical relief that is going to older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania. This is a significant increase from last year, when 283,468 homeowners and renters were issued rebates totaling nearly $132 million as part of the initial July 1, 2023, distribution.

Last year, Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the PTRR program, making good on the commitment he made to Pennsylvania seniors and people with disabilities during his campaign and in his first budget address to ease the burden of rising costs. Thanks to this expansion, nearly 175,000 Pennsylvanians are newly eligible for the program and the vast majority who qualified in prior years will see their rebates increase and more than half of those newly eligible Pennsylvanians have already applied.

“As your governor, I’ve traveled all across the commonwealth, and I’ve heard firsthand from older Pennsylvanians about how they’re struggling with high costs, especially for people living on a fixed income. The Property Tax Rent Rebate program has long been a lifeline for Pennsylvanians – and in my first year, we expanded the PTRR program and passed the largest targeted tax cut for our seniors in nearly two decades,” Shapiro said. “As a result of that expansion, rebates will begin going out to more than 442,000 Pennsylvanians all across the commonwealth – including to 80,000 first-time filers who weren’t eligible last year – starting next Monday. This is a big deal for our seniors, and its proof that we can work together in a bipartisan manner to get stuff done.”

Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.

After the initial distribution of rebates on July 1, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed. The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2023 was recently extended to December 31, 2024.

“Our staff has been hard at work helping eligible Pennsylvanians complete their rebate applications. Since January, we’ve delivered filing support over the phone, in our district offices, and by visiting senior and community centers across the state,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “Our agency has received roughly 100,000 more applications than this time last year – and the applicant pool thus far includes nearly 89,000 first-time filers who will be benefitting from the rebate program for the very first time.”

The Department of Revenue has already processed and approved 93% of PTRR applications for payment. The remaining claims yet to be approved either have errors or may require more information – if you receive outreach from DOR, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to respond as soon as possible in order to get their application approved so they can receive their rebate in a timely manner.

“The Property Tax Rent Rebate program is an example of good policy on how state government provides power to the people,” said Rep. Gina Curry (D-164th Dist.). “These rebates put money back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians and help to ease the burden of daily life. I thank Governor Shapiro for continuing to support this program that benefits our seniors and those living with disabilities.”

During the announcement, Shapiro and Browne were joined by Upper Darby Seniors Center Director Michael Maloney, Delaware County Council President Dr. Monica Taylor, and Upper Darby resident Diane Henry.

“It is my distinct honor to stand alongside Governor Josh Shapiro to highlight the essential supports he has offered to our senior citizens here in the commonwealth. As we all know, our seniors are the bedrock of our communities. They have dedicated their lives to building and sustaining our society and it is our duty to ensure they enjoy a dignified and comfortable life in their golden years,” Taylor said. “The property tax rent rebate program has been a lifeline for many here in Delaware County, providing crucial financial relief by reimbursing a portion of the property taxes or rent paid by our low-income seniors. Governor Shapiro has been a steadfast advocate for this initiative, ensuring that it remains a top priority and continues to evolve to meet the growing needs of our senior population.”

“I’ve been a poll worker for 10 years here, and I’m committed to the Upper Darby community,” Henry said. “This is my third year in my house receiving a rent rebate. I got my letter last week, stating that I will be getting my check in the next few weeks. I was excited to learn the state legislature and Governor Shapiro passed the expansion of this important program. This will help me to buy different things for my house and for my family room, like a living room set, and this ultimately helps me to support my family and make ends meet by paying our bills. I appreciate this program helping us to stay in and enjoy living in our home.”

PTRR Eligibility/How to File

The PTRR program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The table below shows how much homeowners and renters who fit these criteria are eligible for, depending on their income:

$0 – $8000 (maximum standard rebate — $1,000)

$8,001 – $15,000 (maximum standard rebate — $770)

$15,001 – $18,000 (maximum standard rebate — $460)

$18,001 – $45,000 (maximum standard rebate — $380)

Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Filing online gives you instant confirmation that your claim has been successfully filed. Applicants will also have access to automatic calculators and other helpful features not available through the paper application.

It’s free to apply for a rebate and assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state: Department of Revenue (DOR) district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, and state legislators’ offices. You must reapply for a rebate every year as they are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid during the prior year.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth.

Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the PTRR program, which means more Pennsylvanians now qualify — and at the same time — the vast majority who qualified in prior years will see their rebates increase. This was the first time the program has been expanded since 2006. The expansion:

Increases the maximum standard rebate to $1,000.

Increases the income cap for both homeowners and renters to $45,000.

Increases the income cap to grow with inflation each year moving forward.

Since its inception in 1971, the PTRR program has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. The PTRR program is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and receives funding from gaming.

DOR launched an online Spanish application through myPATH for Spanish-speaking applicants in January and worked with the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to create a new lookup tool on its website to help applicants of PTRR program find in-person assistance in their communities to provide an easy way for older Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities who benefit from the PTRR program to enter their zip code and find a location nearby where someone can help them file their rebate application.

For more information and to access PTRR forms/instructions, visit: www.pa.gov/ptrr or call: 1-888-222-9190 for assistance.