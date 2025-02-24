Interactive court information kiosks installed at Chester County Justice Center

The Chester County Court Administration has introduced interactive information kiosks at the Chester County Justice Center and two Magisterial District Courts, providing streamlined visitor access to County Court information and services. Chester County is the first county government in the Commonwealth to install kiosks of this kind.

Driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the touchscreen and voice-activated kiosks allow users to access court forms, locate services or courtrooms within the Justice Center, pay fines, costs, and bail with a credit card. It can also connect people via video link to the Chester County Human Needs Network (988 and 211) services, other Chester County departments, and community partner organizations. The kiosks are currently available in English, with plans to add Spanish translation in the coming weeks.

“Technological advances continue to provide opportunities for the courts to communicate more effectively and meaningfully with more people,” Chester County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft said. “Artificial intelligence – AI – is the latest example, and we intend to use its capabilities to our benefit. We are installing AI-driven kiosks in several locations to make information and resources more accessible. Chester County courts are committed to investing in the improvement of services to Chester County citizens.”

The information kiosks are available in the lobby of the Justice Center, Chester County’s Court Administration Office, Family Court, and Magisterial District Courts in Kennett Square and Phoenixville. Future kiosks are planned for Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch Library.

“In Chester County, we believe everyone seeking court services and access to justice should have multiple options available to obtain the information they seek,” Chester County Court Administrator Patricia Norwood-Foden said. “The kiosk is one platform that we can use to deliver that information efficiently and effectively. Making information available in multiple languages promotes fairness and inclusiveness in our court system.”

Funding for the interactive court information kiosk program was allocated through Chester County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Chester County Court Administration is responsible for providing administrative support to the Court of Common Pleas while facilitating the public’s access to the Court and its services.