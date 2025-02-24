Image

9:48 PM / Sunday February 23, 2025

23 Feb 2025

Interactive court information kiosks installed at Chester County Justice Center

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 23, 2025 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

The Chester County Court Administration has introduced interactive information kiosks at the Chester County Justice Center and two Magisterial District Courts, providing streamlined visitor access to County Court information and services. Chester County is the first county government in the Commonwealth to install kiosks of this kind.

Driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the touchscreen and voice-activated kiosks allow users to access court forms, locate services or courtrooms within the Justice Center, pay fines, costs, and bail with a credit card. It can also connect people via video link to the Chester County Human Needs Network (988 and 211) services, other Chester County departments, and community partner organizations. The kiosks are currently available in English, with plans to add Spanish translation in the coming weeks.

“Technological advances continue to provide opportunities for the courts to communicate more effectively and meaningfully with more people,” Chester County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft said. “Artificial intelligence – AI – is the latest example, and we intend to use its capabilities to our benefit. We are installing AI-driven kiosks in several locations to make information and resources more accessible. Chester County courts are committed to investing in the improvement of services to Chester County citizens.”

The information kiosks are available in the lobby of the Justice Center, Chester County’s Court Administration Office, Family Court, and Magisterial District Courts in Kennett Square and Phoenixville. Future kiosks are planned for Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch Library.

“In Chester County, we believe everyone seeking court services and access to justice should have multiple options available to obtain the information they seek,” Chester County Court Administrator Patricia Norwood-Foden said. “The kiosk is one platform that we can use to deliver that information efficiently and effectively. Making information available in multiple languages promotes fairness and inclusiveness in our court system.”

Funding for the interactive court information kiosk program was allocated through Chester County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Chester County Court Administration is responsible for providing administrative support to the Court of Common Pleas while facilitating the public’s access to the Court and its services.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Judicial Candidates ‘At A Glance’ Guide 2018 Primary Election “At a Glance” Voters Guide Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Why self-direction is gaining ground among people with disabilities and aging in place

February 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT More people who live with disabilities or age in place are turning to...

Seniors

How Type 2 inflammation contributes to asthma, COPD, and allergic conditions

February 3, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT Do you live with persistent, moderate-to-severe asthma, COPD, allergies, eczema or hives? Inflammation...

SUNrise

cj speaks…Celebrating in forgiveness for Black History Month

February 10, 2025

Share Tweet Email By cj “This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and...

Week In Review

Trump’s cuts to federal wildfire crews could have ‘scary’ consequences

February 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service gather to pray, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in...

Commentary

Hanging In The Hall: Time for some action

February 19, 2025

Share Tweet Email Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Curtis Jones Jr. celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl LIX win...

Health

What you need to know about glaucoma

February 10, 2025

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES More than 4.2 million Americans live with glaucoma, a leading cause of...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff