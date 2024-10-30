Introducing ConnectED: Delaware County’s rebranded and enhanced School-Based Assessment Program

With the 2024 school year underway, Delaware County is excited to introduce “ConnectED,” a rebranded and enhanced version of the School-Based Assessment Program (SBAP) soft-launched in the fall of 2023 by District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County Council, and the Department of Human Services. This program is designed to radically improve the delivery of proactive, preventative mental health and substance use services for school-aged children.

ConnectED’s new name emphasizes the program’s mission to strengthen the connection between youth, parents, and educators through a comprehensive, school-based approach that fosters collaboration and engagement. ConnectED aims to bridge the gap between students, schools, and community behavioral health* resources, ensuring that students are connected to the support they need, when they need it.

“We are excited to see this program evolve,” said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. “ConnectED represents our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for every student. This rebranding marks a significant step forward, strengthening our commitment to equitable behavioral health services across the County and connecting more families and students to the care and support they need.”

Continuing the School-Based Assessment Program’s mission

“ConnectED builds on the success of the School-Based Assessment Program by expanding our capacity to connect students and families to critical behavioral health resources,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who first proposed the idea of an integrated behavioral health program. “This initiative has already made a significant impact, and the rebrand reflects our commitment to making these essential services more accessible and effective for every student in Delaware County.”

The program continues SBAP’s mission to support children and families facing mental health challenges and potential substance use disorders, using a comprehensive ‘No Wrong Door’ approach. This means that all school personnel—from teachers to counselors, as well as parents, caretakers, and community members—are not only trained to recognize signs of mental health or substance use concerns, but also have direct, barrier-free access to the program’s resources and support. This ensures that every student can receive the help they need, no matter where they enter the system.

Additionally, the program will continue to employ the “Warm Handoff” (WHO) strategy, providing personalized support and seamless transitions to appropriate care for students and their families.

Warm hand-offs and early intervention

ConnectED focuses on prevention and early intervention, ensuring that Delaware County youth receive timely support when needed. The program provides parents, caregivers, and educators the ability to speak to a live person 24/7, even for simple questions about resources or behavioral health concerns. When additional support is required, a dedicated and trained ConnectED Coordinator assesses the youth’s needs and personally introduces the student and their family to mental health professionals or community resources.

“A ConnectED Coordinator triages the youth and links them to appropriate services in actual time,” said Shannon Fitzpatrick Thomas, the Healthy Kids Healthy Schools Administrator at the Department of Human Services. “This is what makes ConnectED stand out from our traditional mental health treatment and Student Assistance Programs, by providing an immediate warm hand off to the right door,”

ConnectED Program Coordinator

ConnectED’s dedicated program coordinator, a behavioral health professional, is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In addition, the program also provides treatment linkage, education, support, and resources after hours. Calls are coordinated by the MVP Recovery 24/7 Peer Support Team, ensuring continuous assistance for students and families outside the regular schedule. MVP Recovery’s ConnectED program and their 24/7 Peer Support Team can be reached at: 1-855-MVP-2410.

By deploying a program coordinator for in-person assessments and support directly within schools, throughout the community, or at students’ homes, the initiative fosters a highly personalized and approachable model of care. This approach moves beyond conventional boundaries, ensuring that the diverse needs of students are addressed with sensitivity and flexibility.

MVP Recovery

MVP Recovery, a Delaware County-based behavioral health provider recognized as one of the most comprehensive state-licensed recovery programs in the region, is responsible for the program’s implementation. Over the past year, MVP Recovery has connected numerous school-aged youth to immediate inpatient drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, and community supports such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“ConnectED will continue to cultivate a community where behavioral health is at the forefront, ensuring assistance is readily available,” said Brian Corson, founder & CEO of MVP Recovery. “Providing 24/7 access to a Peer Support Team, including certified peer specialists, will offer substantial recovery and mental health support for both students and families throughout the County.”

*Behavioral Health refers to mental health and substance use disorders, life stressors and crises, and stress-related physical symptoms. Behavioral health care refers to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of those conditions.