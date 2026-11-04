Little streets, big safety lessons: Montco and Norristown Area School District open traffic garden for kids

The Norristown Area School District traffic garden.

(Photo/montgomerycounty.org)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Learning the rules of the road is about to be a lot more fun for the kids of Norristown.

The Montgomery County Commissioners and representatives from the Norristown Area School District recently celebrated the opening of a new traffic garden at Whitehall Elementary School. Traffic gardens provide a safe, interactive space where kids can ride, walk, and learn traffic safety skills.

Designed for children ages two to 10, the Whitehall traffic garden’s kid-sized streets include painted roadways, intersections, stop signs and even a roundabout, allowing children to practice real-world biking and walking skills in a fun, car-free environment. The project was led by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health (OPH), with design support from the Montgomery County Planning Commission.

Some of the children at the traffic garden opening. (Photo/montgomerycounty.org)

“As a parent, I want my kids — and all children in our community — to know how to navigate our streets safely,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “I’m proud of the work done by our Office of Public Health, Norristown Area School District, and PennDOT to create the Whitehall traffic garden. Now, the kids in this community have a chance to learn by doing, helping them build confidence while practicing skills that can keep them safe for life.”

The traffic garden is part of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health’s Community Traffic Safety Program, which works to prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths through education, outreach and community partnerships. The project was funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Community Traffic Safety Project Grant.

“The Norristown Area School District is grateful to Montgomery County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for their support in bringing the traffic garden to Whitehall Elementary School,” said Dr. Dorrell Green, superintendent of schools, Norristown Area School District. “This is an investment in our children that extends beyond the classroom, giving them the opportunity to learn and practice skills they can use every day. It reflects our commitment to educating the whole child and working together as a school and community.”

The traffic gardens will provide a safe space for children to learn about street safety. (Photo/montgomerycounty.org)

The traffic garden will be open to the public from dawn to dusk, outside of school hours. For safety, the traffic garden is reserved for approved school use during school hours.

The traffic garden is the fifth that the County has opened in partnership with local communities. Others include:

• New Hanover Community Park Traffic Garden, 2766 Gail Drive, Gilbertsville

• Sergeant James C. Petrik Traffic Garden, 130 Spring Ave., Hatboro

• Wedgewood Park Traffic Garden, 900 Wedgewood Drive, Lansdale

• Thomas Williams Park Traffic Garden, 130 Hewett Road, Wyncote

Learn more about Montgomery County traffic gardens at: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/trafficgarden or contact Montgomery County Office of Public Health Community Traffic Safety Program Coordinator Laura Williamson at: [email protected].