7:24 AM / Wednesday February 5, 2025

3 Feb 2025

Montco to focus on 2025 National Black History Month theme, ‘African Americans and Labor’

February 3, 2025 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

The 2025 Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor,” is a powerful reflection on the pivotal role that the hard work of African Americans has played in shaping our country’s history. This theme underscores the diverse and significant ways in which labor — whether voluntary or involuntary, skilled or unskilled — has been at the core of the Black American experience. From the agricultural labor of enslaved Africans, which was foundational to the economic systems of this country, to the prosperous establishment of “Black Wall Street” which was a demonstration of the brilliance and resilient abilities of black corporate collaboration, this theme highlights how work has been central to both survival and empowerment.

This year’s theme also touches on how self-help strategies and entrepreneurship in Black communities have provided avenues for economic autonomy and resilience as embraced by the Kwanzaa Principle of “Ujamaa” (cooperative economics). The role of organized labor in challenging both economic and social injustices is highlighted, showcasing how collective action among Black workers has been instrumental in advancing social and political rights. This is a time of reflection on the importance of the principle of “Ujima” (collective work and responsibility).

By focusing on “African Americans and Labor,” Black History Month in 2025 aims to celebrate and honor these profound contributions, shedding light on how work, both historically and present-day, continues to shape the identity, culture, and economic status of our communities. Let this time of reflection and celebration empower us toward a bright and successful future as we continue to walk and work in our “Nia” (purpose).

Virtual Events
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Registration will be required for each event.

February 5: Challenges in the Black American Labor Force (Register)
February 12: Black Wealth and Financial Literacy: Building a Stronger Future (Register)
February 19: Black Women in Leadership (Register)

In-Person Event
Celebrate African Americans’ rich culture in the form of performing arts, visual art, and delicious food. Registration is not required to attend. Lunch will be served after the program.

February 26
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1430 DeKalb Street, Community Room, 1st floor
Norristown, PA 19401

Parking: Off-street parking is available; parking in the garage is $5.00.

