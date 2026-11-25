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NORRISTOWN, Pa. -– Montgomery County and a coalition of philanthropic partners have secured microgrant funding to help local Code Blue shelter providers prepare for the upcoming winter season and ensure emergency shelter remains available for residents’ experiencing homelessness. The funding will help shelter providers cover upfront costs associated with winter operations before County reimbursements become available later in the season.

Through Your Way Home Montgomery County, the County coordinates a network of organizations that assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their housing. The Montgomery County Foundation, Inc. serves as the fiscal sponsor for this collaborative effort by managing the microgrant funds and their distribution to participating shelter providers, which helps to strengthen the County’s homelessness response system.

“We are pleased to support this collaborative effort and the organizations working to ensure that safe shelter is available to residents during the winter months,” said Pamela Kelly, president & CEO of the Montgomery County Foundation, Inc.

Commitments were designated from:

• Afzal Family Foundation

• BLBB Charitable

• Connelly Foundation

• HealthSpark Foundation

• Montgomery County Foundation, Inc.

• VNA Foundation of Greater North Penn

“Everyone deserves a safe place to stay at night, especially during the winter months when dangerous cold can be life-threatening,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “This funding demonstrates what is possible when government, philanthropy, and community organizations come together to support our most vulnerable residents. We are grateful to our community partners and service providers who help ensure that people have access to shelter and safety.”

The need for shelter and housing assistance remains significant. Montgomery County’s 2026 Point-in-Time Count identified 477 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January, with 59 of those individuals being unsheltered.

“Having access to a warm bed on a freezing night should never depend on an organization’s ability to wait for reimbursement,” said Neil K. Makhija, Montgomery County Commissioner. “These microgrants help remove a financial barrier that can make it impossible for shelter providers to focus on what matters most: protecting lives. We’re grateful to our philanthropic partners for helping bridge that gap and turning a shared commitment into action.”

As part of Montgomery County’s winter preparedness efforts, approximately 191 Code Blue beds are expected to be available throughout the Norristown, Pottstown, Upper Perkiomen, and North Penn regions. These beds are activated during Code Blue weather emergencies, when severe winter conditions pose a serious risk to individuals without adequate shelter.

During Code Blue periods, participating organizations provide temporary accommodations and critical support services to help keep residents safe. The number of Code Blue shelter nights varies each year based on weather conditions and County declarations.

Montgomery County anticipates providing participating facilities with up to $300,000 in per diem reimbursements this winter, depending on the number of Code Blue nights declared. With reimbursement funds not expected to become available until the new year, the micro grants will provide upfront support to ensure facilities are prepared and operational when the need arises.

“At the end of the day, this is about savings lives,” said Tom DiBello, Montgomery County Commissioner. “You never want to see someone out in dangerous weather with nowhere to go. This effort helps the organizations that are already on the ground doing the work.”

Community members who would like to support homelessness prevention and emergency shelter efforts can learn more about Your Way Home Montgomery County or donate by visiting: www.yourwayhome.org.