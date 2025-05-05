Montgomery County announces satellite office, drop box locations and hours for 2025 May Primary

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — In advance of the 2025 Pennsylvania Primary Election on Tuesday, May 20, the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services shares important reminders about voting by mail and in person.

Voting by mail

Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot, for any reason. When completing an application for a mail-in ballot, residents have the option to choose to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary and general elections or apply for each election individually. Residents can apply for a mail-in ballot online.

2025 Primary Election Voter Service Main Office and Satellite Office locations and hours of operation

Satellite offices will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from April 26 through May 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

LANSDALE

Community Connections Lansdale Office

421 West Main Street

Lansdale, PA 19446

LOWER MERION

Lower Merion Magisterial District Courts

925 Montgomery Avenue

Narberth, PA 19072

NORRISTOWN

One Montgomery Plaza

425 Swede Street, Suite 602

Norristown, PA 19404

POTTSTOWN

Montgomery County Office of Public Health

364 King Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

WILLOW GROVE

Willow Grove Annex

102 N. York Road

Willow Grove, PA 19090

2025 Primary Election secure ballot drop box locations and hours of operation:

Secure drop-off boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following locations unless otherwise noted. Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

ABINGTON

Abington Township Municipal Building

1176 Old York Road

Abington, PA 19001

CHELTENHAM

Township Tax Office

8230 Old York Rd

Elkins Park, PA 19027

FRANCONIA (Franconia MDJ)

Harleysville Magisterial District Courts

840 Harleysville Pike, Suite 2

Harleysville, PA 19401

LANSDALE

Lansdale Magisterial District Courts

430 Pennbrook Pkwy

Lansdale, PA 19446

Community Connections Lansdale Office

421 West Main Street

Lansdale, PA 19446

LOWER MERION

Ludington Library

5 South Bryn Mawr Ave.

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Lower Merion Magisterial District Courts

925 Montgomery Avenue

Narberth, PA 19072

NORRISTOWN

Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot

Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets

Norristown, PA 19401

One Montgomery Plaza

425 Swede St.

Norristown, PA 19401

(Note: This drop box is available weekdays from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day)

POTTSTOWN:

Montgomery County Office of Public Health

364 King St.

Pottstown, PA 19464

(Between N. Evans Street and N. Franklin Street)

ROYERSFORD

Parking lot across from Victory Park

2nd & Arch Street

Royersford, PA 19468

(near the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations)

SKIPPACK

Montgomery County 4H Center

1015 Bridge Road

Collegeville, PA 19474 (Note: Please park in the lot adjacent to the drop box and then proceed over to the drop box itself to deposit your ballot in order to preserve the flow of traffic through the complex.)

UPPER DUBLIN

Upper Dublin Magisterial District Courts

1301 S. Bethlehem Pike

Ambler, PA 19002

Upper Dublin Library

520 Virginia Drive

Fort Washington, PA 19034

UPPER FREDRICK

Green Lane Park Office

2144 Snyder Road

Green Lane, PA 18054

UPPER MERION

Upper Merion Township Building

175 W. Valley Forge Road

King of Prussia, PA 19406

UPPER MORELAND

Willow Grove Annex

102 N. York Road

Willow Grove, PA 19090

WHITEMARSH

Whitemarsh Magisterial District Courts

4002 Center Avenue

Lafayette Hill, PA 19444

Voter Services Mobile Satellite Office

Montgomery County’s Mobile Outreach van will be making scheduled appearances at community events across the County in advance of Election Day. Visit the Voter Services website at: https://www.montgomerycountypa.gov/845/Vote-In-Person regularly to see calendar updates.

Voting in person

For registered voters of Montgomery County who wish to vote in person, polling places will be open on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Voter Services website contains important information for residents to register to vote, check their voter registration status, find their polling place, and more.

For more information about the 2025 Primary Election and where to vote, visit Voter Services at: https://www.montgomerycountypa.gov/753/Voter-Services or call: (610) 278-3280.