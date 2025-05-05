Montgomery County announces satellite office, drop box locations and hours for 2025 May Primary

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — In advance of the 2025 Pennsylvania Primary Election on Tuesday, May 20, the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services shares important reminders about voting by mail and in person.
Voting by mail
Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot, for any reason. When completing an application for a mail-in ballot, residents have the option to choose to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary and general elections or apply for each election individually. Residents can apply for a mail-in ballot online.
2025 Primary Election Voter Service Main Office and Satellite Office locations and hours of operation
Satellite offices will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from April 26 through May 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
LANSDALE
Community Connections Lansdale Office
421 West Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
LOWER MERION
Lower Merion Magisterial District Courts
925 Montgomery Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
NORRISTOWN
One Montgomery Plaza
425 Swede Street, Suite 602
Norristown, PA 19404
POTTSTOWN
Montgomery County Office of Public Health
364 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
WILLOW GROVE
Willow Grove Annex
102 N. York Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
2025 Primary Election secure ballot drop box locations and hours of operation:
Secure drop-off boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following locations unless otherwise noted. Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.
ABINGTON
Abington Township Municipal Building
1176 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
CHELTENHAM
Township Tax Office
8230 Old York Rd
Elkins Park, PA 19027
FRANCONIA (Franconia MDJ)
Harleysville Magisterial District Courts
840 Harleysville Pike, Suite 2
Harleysville, PA 19401
LANSDALE
Lansdale Magisterial District Courts
430 Pennbrook Pkwy
Lansdale, PA 19446
Community Connections Lansdale Office
421 West Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
LOWER MERION
Ludington Library
5 South Bryn Mawr Ave.
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Lower Merion Magisterial District Courts
925 Montgomery Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
NORRISTOWN
Montgomery County Airy Street Parking Lot
Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets
Norristown, PA 19401
One Montgomery Plaza
425 Swede St.
Norristown, PA 19401
(Note: This drop box is available weekdays from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day)
POTTSTOWN:
Montgomery County Office of Public Health
364 King St.
Pottstown, PA 19464
(Between N. Evans Street and N. Franklin Street)
ROYERSFORD
Parking lot across from Victory Park
2nd & Arch Street
Royersford, PA 19468
(near the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations)
SKIPPACK
Montgomery County 4H Center
1015 Bridge Road
Collegeville, PA 19474 (Note: Please park in the lot adjacent to the drop box and then proceed over to the drop box itself to deposit your ballot in order to preserve the flow of traffic through the complex.)
UPPER DUBLIN
Upper Dublin Magisterial District Courts
1301 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
Upper Dublin Library
520 Virginia Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
UPPER FREDRICK
Green Lane Park Office
2144 Snyder Road
Green Lane, PA 18054
UPPER MERION
Upper Merion Township Building
175 W. Valley Forge Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406
UPPER MORELAND
Willow Grove Annex
102 N. York Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
WHITEMARSH
Whitemarsh Magisterial District Courts
4002 Center Avenue
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
Voter Services Mobile Satellite Office
Montgomery County’s Mobile Outreach van will be making scheduled appearances at community events across the County in advance of Election Day. Visit the Voter Services website at: https://www.montgomerycountypa.gov/845/Vote-In-Person regularly to see calendar updates.
Voting in person
For registered voters of Montgomery County who wish to vote in person, polling places will be open on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Voter Services website contains important information for residents to register to vote, check their voter registration status, find their polling place, and more.
For more information about the 2025 Primary Election and where to vote, visit Voter Services at: https://www.montgomerycountypa.gov/753/Voter-Services or call: (610) 278-3280.
